Best Nintendo Switch games of 2023

It’s been another firecracker of a year for the Nintendo Switch with a stream of exclusive releases and third-party AAA behemoths. Allow us to guide you through what we think are the best titles to release on the Nintendo Switch in 2023.

All major brands have been smashing it in 2023, and Nintendo has been doing it as well as anyone. The iconic Japanese company has given its millions of fans a ton of top-notch games—even bonafide GOTY contenders for good measure.

The Nintendo Switch 2/Pro still seems to be a while away, but that hasn’t stopped the godfather from releasing many Wonder-ful titles.

Here are 2023’s top Nintendo Switch games for you to check out.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

I didn’t think the day would ever come. | Image via Nintendo.

Outside of GTA 6, there haven’t been many games as hyped in recent memory as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. I adore the Zelda series and Breath of the Wild, but I LOVE Tears of the Kingdom. It’s perfect, except for weapon degradation, which I’ll never like, fight me, and somehow betters a 10/10 game—almost making BOTW, dare I say it, redundant? Tears of the Kingdom is a 2023 GOTY contender, and it’s already an all-time great.

Metroid Prime Remastered

If you missed out on this first time around, don’t miss out now. | Image via Nintendo.

I’m always thankful for remakes and remasters. You can’t play every game, it’s impossible. Growing up, Metroid Prime was one of those games that got away from me. Having played Metroid Prime Remastered this year, again, I’m eternally grateful that games get a new lease of life. It’s exposure to a new generation, an adrenaline-filled nostalgia kick for long-time fans, and the opportunity to give an already lauded title a shiny, modern makeover.

That’s the case here. Metroid Prime Remastered is a simply unbelievable journey that has clearly been the catalyst for future generations of games.

Octopath Traveler II

Square Enix just knows how to make a JRPG, don’t they? | Image via Square Enix.

Square Enix making a critically acclaimed JRPG feels like Groundhog Day at this point. A sequel to 2018’s Octopath Traveller, the follow-up entry embraces the Square ideology of a new setting, story, and characters. It utilizes the most eye-catching visual style I’ve seen in a while, and it gives Octopath Traveller II something that many games, even great ones, suffer from—an identity. A deep, refined combat system and a cast of characters that would give The Simpsons a run for their money make Octopath Traveller II a must-play in 2023.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Not everything needs to have Soulslike difficulty. | Image via Nintendo.

I seem to hate myself, as I can’t get enough of Souls games. I also enjoy playing regular games on harderdifficulty levels, as the rush of the challenge and overcoming arduous obstacles is thrilling. This is why I wholeheartedly embrace something like Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe. It’s refreshing and makes up for a lack of difficulty with stupidly fun, incisive gameplay that cuts to your core and knows what you’re looking for as a player. Sumptuous, stylish visuals complemented by addictive gameplay infused with a soundtrack you’ll unknowingly bob along to. Get some friends over and indulge in some good, honest fun.

Red Dead Redemption

New platform, same greatness. | Image via Rockstar Games.

It’s only right to throw some Red Dead Redemption love in here. Rockstar’s cowboy crusade drops the modern streets of GTA, throws them through some saloon doors, and leaves them in the dirt—along with some snakes and bears. RDR is basically GTA in the Wild West, and there’s nothing wrong with that. The attention to detail is unmistakable and there’s a completely different vibe. I feel only Rockstar could make such a drastic transition and still master it. The Nintendo Switch port is another excuse to get lost in a different era, but on the go.

Blasphemous 2

For you to not play this would be…you already know. | Image via The Game Kitchen.

Remember what I was saying about Kirby earlier? Games like that are refreshing because of extreme exercises in patience like Blasphemous 2. Tough, punishing, and almost sadistic, The Game Kitchen has cooked up another feast of ferocity and fragility as your main character battles to survive. Grotesque enemies and vivid imagery are all part and parcel of Blasphemous 2, and if you enjoyed its predecessor, then there’s a whole lot of love (and hate) to consume here.

Pikmin 4

Pikmin 4 was worth the wait. | Image via Nintendo.

The latest cutesy and low-key strategic Pikmin game arrived on July 21, 2023, and Dot Esports’ Adam Newell has a lot love for it. “Pikmin 4 springs the Pikmin series to new heights,” Adam says. “It brings back fan-favorite Pikmin gameplay mechanics, while providing a unique open-world twist to the formula. While it doesn’t get everything right and is relatively easy to complete, the amount of content is unrivaled, and will have you playing for days to come.”

Sea of Stars

The turn-based JRPG is certainly alive and well. | Image via Sabotage Studio.

One of 2023’s standout stories, while simultaneously scooping the award for sleeper hit of the year, has to go to Sea of Stars. Its enchanting art style is enough to sway most audiences, but in the words of Dot Esports’ Scott Duwe: “Sea of Stars is a gorgeous modern rendition of the turn-based RPGs I grew up playing, like stepping into a time machine to relive the glory days.” Yes, while the likes of Final Fantasy have moved on from turn-based combat, many are keeping the genre alive and well. I can only imagine how over the moon Sea of Stars’ Sabotage Studio is with its reception.

F-Zero 99

Eventually, Nintendo will run out of “99” ideas, but keep them coming. | Image via Nintendo.

Tetris 99 was a bizarre battle royale concept, yet it proved to be a masterstroke. Fast forward to 2023, and we’ve had “99” versions of Mario, Pac-Man, and now F-Zero. A notable thematical shift in F-Zero 99 is the notion of last man standing. You all race, and you all finish, but in accordance with battle royale rules…there can only be one. You’re presented then with the tried and tested F-Zero gameplay, subtly tweaked with some BR nuances, and the “one more race” itch will certainly eat away at you.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Has there ever been a truly bad Mario game? | Image via Nintendo.

It’s official, Nintendo has an inexhaustible factory line of innovation and fresh gameplay curves rivalling its contemporaries in any decade. Super Mario Wonder is an example of this as, from start to finish, the latest 2D Mario game lives and breaths ingenuity. Its deliciously engaging level-to-level design oozes with panache: one second you’re gliding across a glacial land, and the next you’re pummeling enemies with your trunk. It’s elephantastic, another stellar entry in the Super Mario games, and a load of bull—no, it has literal levels with bulls.