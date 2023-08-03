Best DayZ servers to play on in 2023

DayZ has been around for years, and each year, a new server arrives to take its place on the podium of the best servers. Finding the best DayZ server can be a chore, filled to the brim with dying over and over again. Luckily, Dot Esports is here to help.

We’ll give you some of the best DayZ servers of 2023, and you’ll also get a guaranteed good time on at least one of them. We’ve all attempted to find the best servers but died one too many times along the way, leading to us giving up just before we hit the jackpot.

As someone who’s spent many hours in DayZ, I’ve collected a series of servers that provide depth and variance as you go along. Each server here has been hand-picked and had the pleasure of me dying at least once.

The best DayZ servers in 2023

1) Official DayZ Servers

If you’re looking for the typical DayZ experience of dying multiple times and getting average loot along the way, the official servers are for you. I personally jump back into this void many times a year and enjoy it the majority of the time.

2) Aftermath

These servers provide a faithful DayZ experience. You’ll get to enjoy all the wonders of being betrayed by a friend you met 20 minutes ago but with the added luxury of a custom building mod. You’ll also struggle to not find guns, as weapons and their various attachments are scattered all over the place.

You’ll be able to set out along all the popular locations in DayZ like Livonia, Deer Isle, Namalsk, Chernarus, and Pripyat with their own special additions.

3) Kryptic

For those of you hoping to run into some friendly players and totally ruin their day, this is the place for you. These servers are tilted toward a PvP experience and will likely result in you dying, a lot. In Kryptic servers, you’ll find boatloads of high-tier guns, meaning you won’t have to try to survive with the worst weapons imaginable for long.

4) Noobs Only

Finally, for those newer players, Noobs Only servers provide an easy-breezy gaming experience where you can learn the mechanics. You’ll learn how to survive like it’s a weekend camping trip with family. While there may be some zombies lurking around the corner, killing and raiding is completely banned on Noob Only servers.

