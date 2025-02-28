All enemies in ULTRAKILL

Navigating across your own pixelated Dante’s Inferno, ULTRAKILL throws endless hordes of enemies your way in hopes that you’ll become one of its many residents.

Enemies are divided into categories based on their appearance and environment. Different enemy types will attack one another like in 7-3: NO SOUND, NO MEMORY. Low-level enemies will continuously reappear in ULTRAKILL, plaguing the levels as you defeat wave after wave. Over times, you need to face bosses to complete the layer and to move onto the next act.

Here are all ULTRAKILL enemies—with descriptions, difficulty level, and our weapon recommendations to kill them as quickly as possible.

All ULTRAKILL enemies, listed

Investigate Hell’s residents. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Husk

Enemy Threat Weapon recommendation Description

Filth Low Sawed-on Weakest enemy in ULTRAKILL, capable of dishing damage only through biting. Leaps towards V1 and always appears in packs.

Stray Low Sawed-on Predominately stationary enemy that releases a ball of energy that hurts V1 on impact if hit by it. Otherwise, another very weak enemy and easy to kill due to their limited mobility.

Schism Low Piercer Larger versions of the Stray that launch projectiles at V1 and have a greater health pool.

Soldier Low Piercer Half mech, half husk, the Soldier mostly uses their right arm to launch projectiles at V1. More mobility than a Stray, but still easy to dodge and attack.

Stalker Low Marksman Attacks through placing explosives, will not actively pursue V1, making them somewhat unthreatening compared to other ULTRAKILL enemies.

Insurrectionist Medium Marksman An enemy where its only weakness is fire, use that to your advantage. Something Wicked High Piercer Part of layer one’s secret level, Something Wicked is an unidentifiable enemy that one-shots V1. It can only be kept at bay temporarily by shooting it, causing it to teleport away.

Demon

Enemy Threat Weapon recommendation Description

Malicious Face Medium Marksman Shoots projectiles from its head. Takes a while to charge up, giving V1 time to attack. Target these first as they can drop and kill enemies on the ground.

Cerberus High Marksman The Cerberus is a recurring enemy that has more range than others, with projectiles and slams that put pressure on V1 to counter successfully.

Hideous Mass High Marksman Has three phases that include different types of projectiles and slams. Mostly these enemies stand stationary and try to punish you for getting close. It’s armored, meaning you can only attack its stomach and tail.

Idol Low Jackhammer An Idol must be targeted first as they protect another enemy from death. Weapons with knockback effect and high explosive damage are needed here.

Mannequin Medium Sharpshooter Highly mobile enemies that dart around the arena and crawl on walls, making them hard to track. They can take fall damage.

Machine

Enemy Threat Weapon recommendation Description

Swordsmachine Medium Pump Charge A highly aggressive and mobile enemy that acts like a mini boss. Includes a wide range of melee attacks where it will persistently run you down.

Drone Low Slab Much like the Malicious Face, the Drone shoots projectiles and can kill enemies underneath it once defeated.

Streetcleaner Low Marksman A close-range fighter that uses a flamethrower. They’re useless far away.

Mindflayer High Screwdriver A difficult foe to face due to their highly defensive attack pattern that includes projectiles and close-range melee moves.

Sentry Medium Knuckleblaster and Freezeframe A robot that has to move into a position, far from V1 to charge up its projectile.

Gutterman High Jackhammer Has an impenetrable shield that must be knocked back to break through and deal damage to the Gutterman. The minigun sings from its other hand, making this enemy one of the most balanced in ULTRAKILL.

Guttertank High Jackhammer and Freezeframe The rocket launcher-wielding enemy that lays mines down for V1 to walk over.

Angel

Enemy Threat Weapon recommendation Description

Virtue High Pump Charge A ritualistic symbol appears below V1 when Virtue is attacked. This charges up and follows their movement, unleashing a powerful beam atop their head. This attack is difficult to outmaneuver.

Boss

Enemy Level Weapon recommendation Description

The Corpse of King Minos 2-4: COURT OF THE CORPSE KING Piercer Classic giant boss fight arena where the enemy can only attack with its hands and mouth.

Ferryman 5-2: WAVES OF THE STARLESS SEA Pump Charge and Jumpstart Highly mobile boss with a range of melee attacks and long-range projectiles in the form of lightning.

V2 1-4: CLAIR DE LUNE

4-4 CLAIR DE SOLEIL Slab and Screwdriver Has the same moveset as V1.

Leviathan 5-4: LEVIATHAN Sharpshooter and Sawblade Launcher A projectile-based boss that moves around V1’s tiny arena. You have to continuously dash to avoid the projectile and bite from the Leviathan’s mouth. Wait for your moment to retaliate by shooting the weak spot on its back.

Gabriel 3-2: IN THE FLESH

6-2: AESTHETICS OF HATE Jumpstart and Screwdriver A versatile boss with a wide range of melee and range attacks. Combo-based gameplay that requires high mobility from V1 to counter and avoid.

Minotaur 7-1: GARDEN OF FORKING PATHS Sharpshooter and Sawblade Launcher Another large boss that chases V1 down a never-ending train track. Fast reflexes are needed to manage low-level enemies that spawn in while dealing consistent damage to the charging Minotaur.

Earthmover 7-4: …LIKE ANTENNAS TO HEAVEN Freezeframe and Pump Charge A gigantic boss V1 needs to climb atop to reach its weak spot. Like an ecosystem, Earthmover houses other enemies within its structure. You need to destroy the 1000-THR Defence System before you can beat Earthmover. Flesh Prison P-1: SOUL SURVIVOR Currently being researched. Currently being researched. Minos Prime P-1: SOUL SURVIVOR Currently being researched. Currently being researched. Flesh Panopticon P-2: WAIT OF THE WORLD Currently being researched. Currently being researched. Sisyphus Prime P-2: WAIT OF THE WORLD Currently being researched. Currently being researched.

