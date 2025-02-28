Forgot password
All enemies in ULTRAKILL

Descend into Hell and discover what monstrosities await your arrival.
Hadley Vincent
Published: Feb 28, 2025 05:31 pm

Navigating across your own pixelated Dante’s Inferno, ULTRAKILL throws endless hordes of enemies your way in hopes that you’ll become one of its many residents.

Enemies are divided into categories based on their appearance and environment. Different enemy types will attack one another like in 7-3: NO SOUND, NO MEMORY. Low-level enemies will continuously reappear in ULTRAKILL, plaguing the levels as you defeat wave after wave. Over times, you need to face bosses to complete the layer and to move onto the next act.

Here are all ULTRAKILL enemies—with descriptions, difficulty level, and our weapon recommendations to kill them as quickly as possible.

Table of contents

All ULTRAKILL enemies, listed

Looking at the enemies menu screen on the terminal at the spawn of a ULTRAKILL level
Investigate Hell’s residents. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Husk

EnemyThreatWeapon recommendationDescription
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's Filth
Filth		LowSawed-onWeakest enemy in ULTRAKILL, capable of dishing damage only through biting. Leaps towards V1 and always appears in packs.
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's Stray
Stray		LowSawed-onPredominately stationary enemy that releases a ball of energy that hurts V1 on impact if hit by it. Otherwise, another very weak enemy and easy to kill due to their limited mobility.
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's Schism
Schism		LowPiercerLarger versions of the Stray that launch projectiles at V1 and have a greater health pool.
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's Soldier
Soldier		LowPiercerHalf mech, half husk, the Soldier mostly uses their right arm to launch projectiles at V1. More mobility than a Stray, but still easy to dodge and attack.
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's Stalker
Stalker		LowMarksmanAttacks through placing explosives, will not actively pursue V1, making them somewhat unthreatening compared to other ULTRAKILL enemies.
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's Insurrectionist
Insurrectionist		MediumMarksmanAn enemy where its only weakness is fire, use that to your advantage.
Something WickedHighPiercerPart of layer one’s secret level, Something Wicked is an unidentifiable enemy that one-shots V1. It can only be kept at bay temporarily by shooting it, causing it to teleport away.

Demon

EnemyThreatWeapon recommendationDescription
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's Malicious Face
Malicious Face		MediumMarksmanShoots projectiles from its head. Takes a while to charge up, giving V1 time to attack. Target these first as they can drop and kill enemies on the ground.
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's Cerberus
Cerberus		HighMarksmanThe Cerberus is a recurring enemy that has more range than others, with projectiles and slams that put pressure on V1 to counter successfully.
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's Hideous Mass
Hideous Mass		HighMarksmanHas three phases that include different types of projectiles and slams. Mostly these enemies stand stationary and try to punish you for getting close. It’s armored, meaning you can only attack its stomach and tail.
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's Idol
Idol		LowJackhammerAn Idol must be targeted first as they protect another enemy from death. Weapons with knockback effect and high explosive damage are needed here.
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's Mannequin
Mannequin		MediumSharpshooterHighly mobile enemies that dart around the arena and crawl on walls, making them hard to track. They can take fall damage.

Machine

EnemyThreatWeapon recommendationDescription
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's Swordsmachine
Swordsmachine		MediumPump ChargeA highly aggressive and mobile enemy that acts like a mini boss. Includes a wide range of melee attacks where it will persistently run you down.
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's Drone
Drone		LowSlabMuch like the Malicious Face, the Drone shoots projectiles and can kill enemies underneath it once defeated.
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's Streetcleaner
Streetcleaner		LowMarksmanA close-range fighter that uses a flamethrower. They’re useless far away.
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's Mindflayer
Mindflayer		HighScrewdriverA difficult foe to face due to their highly defensive attack pattern that includes projectiles and close-range melee moves.
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's Sentry
Sentry		MediumKnuckleblaster and FreezeframeA robot that has to move into a position, far from V1 to charge up its projectile.
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's Gutterman
Gutterman		HighJackhammerHas an impenetrable shield that must be knocked back to break through and deal damage to the Gutterman. The minigun sings from its other hand, making this enemy one of the most balanced in ULTRAKILL.
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's Guttertank
Guttertank		HighJackhammer and FreezeframeThe rocket launcher-wielding enemy that lays mines down for V1 to walk over.

Angel

EnemyThreatWeapon recommendationDescription
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's Virtue
Virtue		HighPump ChargeA ritualistic symbol appears below V1 when Virtue is attacked. This charges up and follows their movement, unleashing a powerful beam atop their head. This attack is difficult to outmaneuver.

Boss

EnemyLevelWeapon recommendationDescription
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's King Minos
The Corpse of King Minos		2-4: COURT OF THE CORPSE KINGPiercerClassic giant boss fight arena where the enemy can only attack with its hands and mouth.
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's Ferryman
Ferryman		5-2: WAVES OF THE STARLESS SEAPump Charge and JumpstartHighly mobile boss with a range of melee attacks and long-range projectiles in the form of lightning.
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's V2
V2		1-4: CLAIR DE LUNE
4-4 CLAIR DE SOLEIL		Slab and ScrewdriverHas the same moveset as V1.
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's Leviathan
Leviathan		5-4: LEVIATHANSharpshooter and Sawblade LauncherA projectile-based boss that moves around V1’s tiny arena. You have to continuously dash to avoid the projectile and bite from the Leviathan’s mouth. Wait for your moment to retaliate by shooting the weak spot on its back.
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's Gabriel
Gabriel		3-2: IN THE FLESH
6-2: AESTHETICS OF HATE		Jumpstart and ScrewdriverA versatile boss with a wide range of melee and range attacks. Combo-based gameplay that requires high mobility from V1 to counter and avoid.
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's Minotaur
Minotaur		7-1: GARDEN OF FORKING PATHSSharpshooter and Sawblade LauncherAnother large boss that chases V1 down a never-ending train track. Fast reflexes are needed to manage low-level enemies that spawn in while dealing consistent damage to the charging Minotaur.
Full body shot of ULTRAKILL's Earthmover
Earthmover		7-4: …LIKE ANTENNAS TO HEAVENFreezeframe and Pump ChargeA gigantic boss V1 needs to climb atop to reach its weak spot. Like an ecosystem, Earthmover houses other enemies within its structure. You need to destroy the 1000-THR Defence System before you can beat Earthmover.
Flesh PrisonP-1: SOUL SURVIVORCurrently being researched.Currently being researched.
Minos PrimeP-1: SOUL SURVIVORCurrently being researched.Currently being researched.
Flesh PanopticonP-2: WAIT OF THE WORLDCurrently being researched.Currently being researched.
Sisyphus PrimeP-2: WAIT OF THE WORLDCurrently being researched.Currently being researched.
