ULTRAKILL: How to get and use the Alternate Shotgun (Jackhammer)

Increase the radius of damage and cover the walls with blood as you descend into Hell with the Jackhammer Shotgun in hand. Part of ULTRAKILL‘s Full Arsenal update on April 15, the Jackhammer has ridiculous explosive range that blasts V2 out of the water.

The Jackhammer is the Shotgun Alternate in ULTRAKILL. Just like other alternate weapons, the Jackhammer is found within a particular level. Each weapon type has its own unique alternate, typically hidden away from the average player. The method to acquiring the Alternate Shotgun is as painful as Hell itself. The Jackhammer is by far the hardest weapon to obtain in ULTRAKILL and may make you rage quit. If you’re up for the task, here is how to obtain the Jackhammer in ULTRAKILL.

Where to find the Jackhammer Shotgun in ULTRAKILL

A late-game weapon to experiment with. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Jackhammer is exclusively found inside Act III: Layer Seven. You need to play through the entire game up until 7-2: Light up the Night. If you have already reached this point, simply load up the level and head in like usual. Unlike any other level in ULTRAKILL before this one, Light up the Night has gameplay primarily consisting of platforming with orbs. You need to quickly get accustomed to using the Whiplash Arm (R).

ULTRAKILL: How to get the Jackhammer

The pain begins now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the beginning of 7-2, you need to jump from the blue orb to the green and so on until you reach the first gate where the the golden orb is placed right before it. Here is where the Sisyphean punishment begins. I didn’t want to count the sheer number of attempts it took me to complete this short platforming section, but you can imagine the pain I was in.

You need to hit all three golden orbs within a short timeframe as the gates are on a timer. The third orb is located in the lower section, where a floor gate restricts your access. You must hit all three orbs, enter the flooded underground tunnel, and interact with the numbered tile in this area. Successfully hitting all three gold orbs in time completes the first of the three-step plan to acquire the Jackhammer.

Tip: Hit the golden orbs as quickly as you can so you have enough time to drop into the numbered tile secret area.

Enter the building next to the clock tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports Mid-air platforming. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next set of orbs you need are inside the building at the very back of the large outdoor area. It is the last building you can enter before the tracks turn off into the secret area with the dead end. Look out for the clock tower and enter the small building beside it. I highly recommend avoiding the checkpoint here and instead going into the next room, killing the Gutterman and other enemy spawns, and backtracking out of the room to save your progress at the checkpoint. The next orb platforming section follows directly from the locked Gutterman room.

Tip: Activate the checkpoint after clearing the Gutterman room, this way you can return to the checkpoint and skip this fight to get straight back to the task at hand.

You need to hit the two orbs once more. These orbs are in a harder position than the last set, as you need to jump and hit each orb mid-air, quickly turn, and grab hold of the green orb to propel yourself forward. The floor gate is to the right of the green orb, use control to quickly bypass the gate once you’re on top of it. The next numbered tile is here.

You need the red skull for the last step. Screenshot by Dot Esports The checkpoint is your friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final tile is located behind the red skull podium, obtained inside the large outdoor arena area where Guttermen spawn to protect the skull. The next platforming section has three gold orbs in a line. Activate each orb, and use the blue orb above to ascend to the next section. Move as fast as you can and hover mid-air in the next room, activating all four gold orbs in each corner. Dash or grab the green orb to drop down into the floor gate to the left of the green orb. Here, you can activate third and final numbered tile.

Tip: Make sure to use the menu’s checkpoint button to reload your attempt. If you need a break, you can load into the level again with any activated tiles saved from previous attempts.

Finally, head to the church in the outside area of the level and access it via the hole in the roof. Inside, the numbered tiles are illuminated with opened double doors underneath. Enter the church and go into the underground tunnels at the back. The Jackhammer is here.

ULTRAKILL: How to use the Jackhammer

Blast the opposition back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Jackhammer’s damage is dependent on how fast you are moving. The faster you move, the higher the gauge, thus the higher the damage a single projectile shot has. The Jackhammer projectile (right-click) can ricochet off coins, giving you the opportunity to combine the Marksman’s ability with the Jackhammer’s strength.

Acting like a literal pogo stick, the Jackhammer can bounce off attacks, mines, and coins, making it a weapon that you can successfully parry with. Be mindful of its power however, as it can easily result in throwing you off the map if you are too careless with it.

