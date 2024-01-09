Is Helldivers 2 crossplay or cross-platform?

If you enjoyed Helldivers’ traditional top-down shooter experience, chances are you’ll love what its sequel has to offer. But considering the original game’s deficiencies in multiplayer features, you might wonder if the upcoming Helldivers 2 will have crossplay and cross-platform or not.

For those unaware, Helldivers 2 is set for launch on Feb. 8, 2024. Fans of the franchise are expecting to see a lot of improvements over the original 2015 experience, but if we had to pick the most popular expectation from the list, it’d be for full crossplay and cross-platform support. Helldivers did offer crossplay to some extent, but it was limited, leading to uncertainty about whether Helldivers 2 would correct this gap. Don’t worry, though. I’m here to clear your doubts regarding the game’s platform support.

Is Helldivers 2 cross-platform?

Shooter games like Helldivers 2 are always more fun with friends. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

Helldivers 2 will be available on PC and PlayStation 5 consoles, so yes, it does have some level of cross-platform support. Those who own PlayStation 4 or older PS consoles will miss out on this one, and gamers on Xbox consoles, old or new, will likely do, too.

Although the developers have yet to address this part, given that Helldivers 2 has been built under Sony’s shadow and the original game is exclusive to PlayStation and PC platforms, I wouldn’t expect it to show up on Xbox consoles in the future.

Will Helldivers 2 support crossplay?

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, Arrowhead Game Studios and Sony haven’t confirmed the crossplay status of Helldivers 2, so we are yet to know if the game will allow players to team up with people on different platforms. Considering its design, genre, and time of release, however, I’d expect it to come with full-fledged crossplay support across PlayStation 5 and PC.

2015’s Helldivers was released on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC but only offered crossplay support between PlayStation consoles, denying PC gamers a competitive cross-platform multiplayer experience. This time, however, anticipating players have voiced their need for Helldivers 2 to support crossplay, and I’m sure the developers have taken note.