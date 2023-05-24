Helldivers 2 ditches its top-down roots with first gameplay at May PlayStation Showcase

Helldivers 2 is officially on the way, with its first gameplay reveal showing an entirely new approach to the 2015 original title during the May PlayStation Showcase.

With a trailer that leaned heavily into Starship Troopers-level campiness in the intro and commentary, Helldivers 2 is adopting a very familiar look—going from its more top-down style to a traditional third-person shooter.

While the hardcore difficulty and chaotic teamwork remain, and the gore is very present, the gameplay itself was met with mixed reactions. The change opens the door for more experimentation as the team looks to create a “bigger, better, and more hellish” title, though it does lose a little bit of the charm that the original held.

Despite that, fans are hyped for the first gameplay reveals after going so long without an update, and the devs were just as pumped to share it.

“Brace yourselves for adrenaline-fueled moments, intense action, and a bond that forms when you rely on your team to complete missions or comically fail due to the reckless handling of over-the-top firepower,” Arrowhead Games Studios CEO and director Johan Pilestedt said. “Most importantly, we hope that the laughter we share in the studio while playing the game will resonate with you as you enjoy this crazy universe. See you in Hell, divers!”

For now, we only know that the game is slated to release at some point in 2023, though a delay might come since no specific window was given.

