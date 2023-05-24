Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 showcases Symbiote Suit gameplay and swapping between Peter and Miles

Both Spider-Men are coming to a PS5 near you this year.

Web-heads and wallcrawlers, our time is finally coming.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s official release window has finally been revealed as part of an incredible debut for the game, with the superhero action title now set to drop on the PlayStation 5 in fall 2023.

The highlight of an exciting showing of future PS5 titles, Spider-Man 2 stole the show with an action-packed trailer showcasing some incredible gameplay featuring Spider-Man in his Symbiote Suit, angrily destroying enemies.

The gameplay then seamlessly switched to Miles Morales, showing off both Spider-Men in all their glory as the younger hero took on the classic villain Lizard. Both Spider-Men met up, with Peter sporting a noticeably miffed persona in the Symbiote Suit.

The trailer concluded with a chase scene involving the Lizard and both Miles and Peter in the waters surrounding Manhattan, with Kraven also throwing his hat in the ring.

The first Marvel’s Spider-Man, originally released in 2018, has earned a rightful place in the history of some of the best superhero games ever made, and an excellent open-world game at that. The sequel looks to deliver more of the same, albeit with double the Spider-Men.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is coming exclusively to PS5 this fall.

