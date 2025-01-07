What are Chaosdivers and how can you join them in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 is a multiplayer PvE shooter where players take up arms to protect Super Earth. While the game had a stellar launch, multiple nerfs and controversies with the PlayStation network have caused some fans to review bomb the game—giving rise to the Chaosdivers.

The Chaosdivers are a group of players who have a different approach to voicing their complaints. If you’ve heard about the infamous group of players and want to learn more, here is everything you need to know about Chaosdivers in Helldivers 2.

Who are the Chaosdivers in Helldivers 2?

The Chaosdivers are a roleplaying community made up of players within Helldivers 2 who hold resentment toward the developers after a string of weapon nerfs. The roleplaying group was created to protest the changes in a lore-friendly manner, so everyone apart of the group stays in character.

The main goal of the Chaosdivers is to ignore all orders coming from Super Earth’s High Command, also known as the developers, unless the weapon nerfs are reverted. To thwart developer orders, the Chaosdivers focus on ignoring all developer orders, thus giving the alien and robotic invaders a chance at taking down Super Earth.

Most importantly, true Chaosdivers never grief their fellow Helldivers. While these roleplayers are content with sitting idly and watching Helldivers die, they never harm or attempt to kill people just trying to play the game. If you’ve come across a self-proclaimed Chaosdiver who has griefed or killed you, then chances are this player is not part of the organization.

The Chaosdivers actually have their own subreddit where members of the community break down roleplaying roles and share memes about the organization. A majority of these posts mention how griefers are ruining the group’s reputation, showcasing that true Chaosdivers don’t want to harm causal players just looking for some fun.

How to join the Chaosdivers in Helldivers 2

The easiest way to become a member of the Chaosdivers is to join their official Discord server, where you can meet roleplayers within the community. The server also features a section dedicated to explaining the lore of the Chaosdivers, so new members can read up about how they should act while playing the game.

Most importantly, there are announcement channels where the founding members of the Chaosdivers give out missions to the community while in character. All of this is in an effort to thwart the developers, but members can still have fun and create their own original characters.

To join these fan-made missions, players can create a squad made up of friends or other random members of the community. These squads are meant to resemble actual groups of soldiers, so you’ll find many people stay in character while interacting.

On top of meeting members of the community, players can download mods that customize the appearance and armor of their characters. The Chaosdivers use black and red as accent colors on their armor, so anyone looking to join should consider adopting this color scheme to showcase their affiliations.

Overall, if you think the true enemies in Helldivers 2 are not the hordes of dangerous aliens but the developers, the Chaosdivers are the perfect organization for you.

