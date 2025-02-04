Helldivers 2’s latest Warbond has me the most excited to defend democracy in a long while

Almost a year after launching and going through a ton of drama, Helldivers 2 is still kicking and going strong, and will now be seeing yet another Warbond carrying an exciting addition to the game—the portable Hellbomb.

As announced by Sony on Feb. 4, the Helldivers 2 Servants of Freedom Warbond is the game’s latest, seeking to introduce numerous new weapons and tools for players to use in their xeno-purging endeavors, all in an effort to defend the charms of democracy, of course. Between a grenade that seeks out enemies and strikes from above and the LAS-17 Double-Edge Sickle rifle lies an incredible new addition that was previously locked to select missions. And that, my friends, is the portable Hellbomb, or the B-100 Portable Hellbomb, as it is known in democratic circles. It’s available now to players as a Strategem with as much devastating power as its mission-based counterpart.

This would make it the most powerful pound-for-pound Strategem in the entire game, stronger than even the revised Eagle 500KG bomb, able to decimate a horde of xenos, robots, and players alike. Its addition to the game certainly has inspired something democratic and freedom-loving in me, and I genuinely haven’t felt this excited to boot up Helldivers 2 ever since that whole Sony PSN ordeal took place in Spring of last year. The one thing lacking during those days, apart from players in 170 different countries and territories, was raw firepower in the hands of the player which would allow for some awesome x100 scores to pop up at the bottom of the screen, even if the enemies you faced were miles above your paygrade.

And, while the developers have certainly introduced many new and powerful weapons over the course of 2024, all of them pale in comparison to the B-100 Hellbomb. The portable version of the Hellbomb allows players to carry one on their backs and drop it at a select location before running the hell away, lest they wish to be consumed by the (managed) democratic flames of freedom. Not that their sacrifice wouldn’t be immortalized on a plaque somewhere.

Apart from the above, there are other fantastic new weapons for you to use on the quest of liberating the galaxy from the xeno menace. From the GP-20 Ultimatum grenade pistol to stylish medium armor sets, the Servants of Freedom Warbond has it all, and might just be the reason to boot Helldivers 2 up once again. I know I will.

