Helldivers 2 player count: How many are playing Helldivers 2?

The Command was crystal clear: They want YOU to join the fight, and the Super Earth player count in Helldivers 2 continues fluctuating in this Galactic War. That is until a new enemy, weapon, or fancy armor catches their eye.

Recommended Videos

If you are wondering how many Helldivers have joined you in the fight, here’s everything you need to know about Helldivers 2′s player count.

How many people are playing Helldivers 2?

Illuminate’s threat was quick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As of Dec. 16 at 0500 hours (CT), 48,734 soldiers are currently enlisted to the cause of Helldivers 2 across all platforms, with 41,729 of them hailing from Steam, according to SteamDB. This means that 7,005 of the players play on PlayStation.

The Omens of Tyranny update on Dec. 13 caused a player surge that peaked at 150,169 on Steam alone, which is the highest we’ve seen since May when Helldivers 2 came under fire after Sony forced mandatory PlayStation linking and ended up delisting the game from regions where PSN isn’t available. Thanks to the update, the average player count has been significantly higher than at the end of November. In the last week of November, Helldivers 2 highest player count on Steam was only 35,695.

Super Earth needs all hands on deck for this one. Image via Arrowhead Studios

The Omens of Tyranny update introduced (or rather, re-introduced) the long-awaited enemy faction, the Illuminate. They appeared out of nowhere and started abducting the colonies of Super Earth that you can explore in new map environments. These environments look like small towns and even feature a new form of transportation—the Fast Recon Vehicle.

In missions against the Illuminate, you can expect to see new enemy types, side objectives, and lots of alien ships. Your loadout and approach to spreading Democracy also must adapt to the new threat. Alongside the Illuminate, Helldivers 2 released a new Warbond titled Urban Legends. The Warbond features gray urban armor, patterns, and a couple of Stratagems.

Unfortunately, it seems that the Helldivers were too well-armed for the Illuminate’s invasion, and now you must patiently wait until they return (again), and we can likely expect the player counts to dwindle until that happens. So much for 100 years of preparation on the Illuminate part.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy