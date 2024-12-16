Helldivers 2’s new faction is already gone as players annihilate Calypso

Omens of Tyranny update for Helldivers 2 introduced the Illuminate—a long-awaited faction from the original game. These squids terrorized our colonies and abducted citizens until Helldivers rained hell on them in one of the toughest defense campaigns.

Over the weekend, Helldivers 2 players were hard at work fighting arguably the most challenging invasion in the game. The Illuminate attacked Calypso in the Saleria Sector, and according to the progress screenshots from players, the efforts of the invaders and Helldivers were almost perfectly in line. In the end, the Helldivers prevailed in defending the sector and wiped the Illuminate from the galactic map only days after their appearance.

100 years of preparation wasted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

That’s right, the Illuminate are no more, and Helldivers can return to their regularly scheduled programming of fighting bots and bugs. If you missed out on the Calypso battle this weekend, you must wait until the squids return to see what they’re all about unless you or your friends have their ship stationed on Calypso.

The developer likely didn’t expect Helldivers to succeed in this operation, but the resurgence of the old enemy also caused a massive rally in the player base. Over 100,000 players came out of “retirement” on Steam alone to contain the threat.

The Illuminate will definitely be back and stronger than we can expect. If the attack on Calypso was their advance force, it’s hard to imagine what their full force is capable of. Some players are turning their heads toward the Meridia system, as that’s where the Illuminate came from, according to the patch notes, confirming an old theory about the black hole.

We might see the squids invade the bug sector or reappear somewhere next to Calypso at the bottom side of the map again. In the meantime, Helldivers can celebrate their latest victory, explore the latest Urban Legends Warbond, and enjoy the peace while it still lasts.

