Illuminate all but confirmed in latest Helldivers 2 Major Orders tease

The latest Helldivers 2 Major Order turned the Meridia system into a giant black hole, but players are certain it’s the beginning of something far more than just a fight with Terminids.

Operation Enduring Peace has been a success, and Helldivers 2 players destroyed the Terminid Supercolony on Meridia by turning the planet into a black hole. While many are celebrating the victory, some players on Reddit noticed the black hole doesn’t exactly feel like a black hole.

“Where is the accretion disk? Where’s the photon ring? It’s way too big for the mass of the planet,” one fan wrote, suggesting Helldivers did something they shouldn’t have. Others mentioned the black hole emits strange whale-like sounds when you’re in the Meridia system—which is not something black holes do.

Many agreed the black hole is likely a wormhole to the other side of the universe, which means something or someone might be waiting on the other side. While it could be anything, players strongly believe it’s the Illuminate who’ll come knocking at our doorstep.

The Illuminate is a highly advanced civilization from the original Helldivers game who were pushed out of the galaxy for good. The return of the Illuminate has been rumored for months now, and the wormhole in the Meridia system could offer them a perfect opportunity to strike back.

“Accidental or otherwise, we just shot the intergalactic equivalent of a flaming paper bag filled with dog turds at the galaxy’s most technologically advanced race,” one Helldiver wrote. “If we truly did make a wormhole instead of a black hole – which honestly I’m pretty sure we did, seeing as AH need a good way to introduce the Illuminate and this tech was stolen from them – then this was quite possibly the funniest thing we could’ve done to piss them off.”

In the meantime, Super Earth urges Helldivers to divert their attention towards reclaiming planets lost to Terminids in the latest outbreak.

