Are The Illuminate coming to Helldivers 2?

If you played Helldivers 2, you may have heard the name The Illuminate mentioned a couple of times. Here’s everything you need to know about The Illuminate and whether or not they are coming to Helldivers 2.

Recommended Videos

Who are The Illuminate in the Helldivers universe?

Nothing can stop Democracy. Image via Arrowhead Studios

The Illuminate is an enemy faction in the original Helldivers game. They are a highly advanced civilization with energy weapons, different forms of barriers, shields, and teleportation tools. The Super Earth pushed The Illuminati out of the galaxy in the first game, and they no longer pose a threat to humanity.

In Helldivers 2, you can speak to the crew on your Super Destroyer, and one of the voice lines will mention the eradication of The Illuminate. They are gone, and they can’t hurt us. Or at least, that’s what the Ministry of Truth wants you to believe.

Will The Illuminate appear in Helldivers 2?

There are currently two enemy factions in Helldivers 2: Automatons and Terminids. After Helldivers completed the Major Order Swift Disassembly, the Automatons were purged from the galaxy, leaving only bugs for us to fight. While we’ll likely see the Automatons return in the future, players are speculating about the possibility of The Illuminate joining the party.

There were already multiple rumors in Helldivers 2 regarding The Illuminate. A news report on the Super Destroyer mentions The Illuminate sightings. Players also reported strange sightings, like the blue laser beams that resembled the Illuminate Sniper shots. On top of that, a leak mentioned The Illuminate and its units in the game’s files, hinting that the faction might be in development.

While this is all speculation, I wouldn’t be surprised if The Illuminate eventually made their way to Helldivers 2. There’s enough space on the Galactic Map for at least one new enemy faction, and The Illuminate are an obvious choice.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more