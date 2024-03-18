Helldivers 2 might be getting a new enemy faction, and it’s a sniper blast from the past

A Helldivers 2 player claims to have been hit by an Illuminate Sniper during a mission and suggests that a new enemy faction might be coming to the game.

Reddit user Dye335 posted in the Helldivers subreddit explaining why they think an Illuminate Sniper hit them. According to the post, they were just minding their own business when suddenly they were hit by a vibrant blue laser shot. Dye335 claims no enemies were in the vicinity and that none of his teammates had weapons that produced the same blue shot. Most importantly, the blue shot that hit the player is very similar to laser fire by Illuminate Snipers, a highly sophisticated enemy faction from the original Helldivers game.

Illuminate Hunters from the original Helldivers firing their blue lasers. Image via helldivers.fandom

The comments to the post have been ironic, to say the least. Even though some posts have tried to debunk the claim as a coincidence, most users seem to be joking about the post. “And so this ‘Illuminate’ you mention, Is he on the SES Spear of Democracy with us right now,” one top commenter jokingly asked. “I think this helldiver is suffering from hallucinations,” another redditor said, leaning on the community’s trust in the Ministry of Truth. “[E]veryone knows that Illuminates aren’t around anymore, will never return and won’t threaten our democracy anymore forever.”

This wasn’t the first time a Helldivers 2 player noticed the blue laser shots. Several Reddit users have had similar experiences, and some players have even uploaded video evidence of this mysterious phenomenon.

Given the Illuminate was a race in the original Helldivers game, it only makes sense they will likely come in a future update in Helldivers 2. While we don’t have any solid evidence these shots were actually Illuminate, it definitely got the player base talking.

Currently, there are only two enemy factions in Helldivers 2. Until we get further confirmation that the Illuminate is coming back, all we can do is keep serving the Automatons and the Terminids a nice hot cup of Liber-Tea.

