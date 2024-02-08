Is Helldivers 2 on Xbox?

After years in the making, Helldivers 2 has crash-landed onto platforms with more multiplayer mayhem and alien annihilation, so let’s see if Xbox is one of them.

Overtaking the seemingly indomitable Palworld in 2024, Helldivers 2 quickly became the best-selling Steam game in the platform’s top sellers, and PSN’s most pre-ordered title in the US. The hype is there, and while not as much of a blockbuster as another title like Suicide Squad, people want it—particularly Xbox folks.

The attention has been on the PlayStation and PC versions, leaving many to wonder if you can even buy Helldivers 2 on Xbox.

Can you play Helldivers 2 on Xbox?

Helldivers 2 is not available to buy on Xbox—either the Xbox Series X|S or last-gen Xbox One consoles—and can only be procured on PlayStation 5 or PC.

This is a huge blow for fans of Xbox, more so when you consider it harbors the sanctity of four-person multiplayer gaming. Helldivers 2 excels in tight-knit squad gameplay as you look to take down swarms of aliens, staggeringly big bugs, as well as humanoids.

Evidence would suggest this might not change, either. All of Arrowhead Game Studios’ previous projects including the first Helldivers, Gauntlet, The Showdown Effect, and Magicka have all been PlayStation and PC releases too. Both the original and Helldivers 2 are published by PlayStation Studios, so all in all, I’d say we might have to depart this planet of possibility in search of fresh pursuits.

