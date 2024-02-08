Category:
Helldivers 2

Is Helldivers 2 on Xbox?

Do Microsoft players get to Helldive on Xbox?
Andrew Highton
Published: Feb 8, 2024 12:41 pm
Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

After years in the making, Helldivers 2 has crash-landed onto platforms with more multiplayer mayhem and alien annihilation, so let’s see if Xbox is one of them.

Overtaking the seemingly indomitable Palworld in 2024, Helldivers 2 quickly became the best-selling Steam game in the platform’s top sellers, and PSN’s most pre-ordered title in the US. The hype is there, and while not as much of a blockbuster as another title like Suicide Squad, people want it—particularly Xbox folks.

The attention has been on the PlayStation and PC versions, leaving many to wonder if you can even buy Helldivers 2 on Xbox.

Can you play Helldivers 2 on Xbox?

Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

Helldivers 2 is not available to buy on Xbox—either the Xbox Series X|S or last-gen Xbox One consoles—and can only be procured on PlayStation 5 or PC.

This is a huge blow for fans of Xbox, more so when you consider it harbors the sanctity of four-person multiplayer gaming. Helldivers 2 excels in tight-knit squad gameplay as you look to take down swarms of aliens, staggeringly big bugs, as well as humanoids.

Evidence would suggest this might not change, either. All of Arrowhead Game Studios’ previous projects including the first Helldivers, Gauntlet, The Showdown Effect, and Magicka have all been PlayStation and PC releases too. Both the original and Helldivers 2 are published by PlayStation Studios, so all in all, I’d say we might have to depart this planet of possibility in search of fresh pursuits.

On the other hand, if you are eligible and are along for the mission, we have information on how to find all Stratagems, what Super Citizen Status is in Helldivers 2, along with whether or not the shooter has microtransactions.

Read Article Can you change your camera angle in Helldivers 2?
A Helldivers character walks forward into a yellow mist on a rocky planet.
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Can you change your camera angle in Helldivers 2?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to get around ‘Failed to join lobby’ error in Helldivers 2
A player in Helldivers 2 in a dropship.
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to get around ‘Failed to join lobby’ error in Helldivers 2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 servers down because ‘someone tripped on the network cable’
A screenshot of a PSA shown at the start of Helldivers 2.
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 servers down because ‘someone tripped on the network cable’
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Does Helldivers 2 have cross-save and cross-progression?
Cross-save and cross-progression in Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Does Helldivers 2 have cross-save and cross-progression?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 8, 2024
Read Article All Stratagems in Helldivers 2 and how to unlock them
Jets flying over a Helldiver holding a weapon in Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
All Stratagems in Helldivers 2 and how to unlock them
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 8, 2024
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.