Helldivers 2 Xbox petition, explained

Arrowhead Game Studios’ Helldivers 2 has been topping the charts since its recent release. Considering the franchise’s reputation, its success was inevitable, but Sony’s platform exclusivity rule has led to several Xbox users voicing their desires—as a very popular Change.org petition would suggest.

Recommended Videos

If you aren’t sure what the viral Helldivers 2 Xbox petition is about, or where you can find it, this guide explains everything you need to know.

What does the Helldivers 2 Xbox petition say?

We all need this on Xbox. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Helldivers 2 was developed by Arrowhead Game Studios under the shadow of Sony Interactive Entertainment, who published it on Feb. 8. As has been the case for most Sony games and older titles in the franchise, Helldivers 2 is exclusive to PlayStation (PS4 and PS5) consoles and, thankfully, PC via Steam.

While Sony has yet to state it officially, it’s unlikely for Helldivers 2 to get an Xbox port in the future, and this has led to many Xbox gamers revolting against the exclusivity rule. Amid the discussion, a gamer called Isaiah Hardin posted an emotional petition on Charge.org, urging Sony to call off the exclusivity deal and launch the game on Xbox consoles, too—and it blew up, attracting thousands of signatures.

“As the interstellar battle against the oppressive alien forces continues, the fervent call for Helldivers 2 resonates across platforms, urging for its arrival on Xbox,” a sentence from the petition reads. “This rallying cry isn’t just about expanding accessibility; it’s about fostering unity, challenging boundaries, and elevating the collective experience for gamers worldwide.”

At the time of writing, the petition sits at 44,813 signatures and counting, but considering the rate at which the approvals are pouring in, it won’t be long before we reach the next goal of 50,000 signatures. In case you’re wondering, Sony is unlikely to change its mind because of this community move, even though it’s one of the strongest online petitions I’ve come across in a while.

It’s not just gamers that aren’t fond of exclusivity—even Xbox head Phil Spencer questioned the value of Sony’s exclusivity deal for Helldivers 2 in an interview with Game File, saying the benefits Sony is trying to reap by not selling the game on Xbox aren’t apparent. Of course, Spencer’s take isn’t going to change Sony’s mind either, but the video game industry evolving to offer more multi-platform live-service games through subscription services might.

You can sign the popular “Bring Helldivers 2 to Xbox” petition on Change.org to help the cause.