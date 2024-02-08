How to get and use Boosters in Helldivers 2

You’ll want to unlock Boosters in Helldivers 2 to gain that extra edge when you face off against hordes of hostile alien life. Here’s everything you need to know about this useful piece of equipment.

How to unlock Boosters in Helldivers 2

Find Boosters at the Helldivers battle pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Boosters are a unique item that you can take into the Helldivers 2 battlefield. These can be brought into every deployment and their effects work on all party members. But Boosters aren’t easy to come by. You don’t get these as rewards for completing Operations, nor can you find them randomly on the field of battle. The only viable way to pick one of these up is to head to the Acquisitions Center in the Destroyer (also known as your ship). Go to the Helldivers Mobilise! Warbond and scroll through the pages to find the special Boosters.

There are seven Boosters in Helldivers 2. You’ll need a ton of Medals to unlock the Booster and the page it corresponds to. Here are all available Boosters you can equip and use at the start of an Operation:

Hellpod Space Optimisation (15 Medals): Helldivers have full stock on ammunition, grenades, and stims (page three rewards)

(15 Medals): Helldivers have full stock on ammunition, grenades, and stims (page three rewards) Vitality Enhancement (20 Medals): Injury resistance for all Helldivers (page four rewards)

(20 Medals): Injury resistance for all Helldivers (page four rewards) UAV Recon Booster (40 Medals): Increases radar effectiveness (page six rewards)

(40 Medals): Increases radar effectiveness (page six rewards) Stamina Enhancement (75 Medals): Increases stamina amount and recovery time for all Helldivers (page seven rewards)

(75 Medals): Increases stamina amount and recovery time for all Helldivers (page seven rewards) Muscle Enhancement (70 Medals): Easier mobility to traverse across terrain (page nine rewards)

(70 Medals): Easier mobility to traverse across terrain (page nine rewards) Increased Reinforcement Budget (150 Medals): Increases number of reinforcements (page 10 rewards)

(150 Medals): Increases number of reinforcements (page 10 rewards) Flexible Reinforcement Budget (75 Medals): Reinforcements spawn quicker (page three rewards of Steeled Veterans battle pass)

How to use Boosters in Helldivers 2

Go to the Armory to see your Boosters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is some strategy behind the Boosters in Helldivers 2. Not only should you designate teammates to specific roles via their weapons and chosen Stratagem, but Boosters are useful to buff your team at the start of battle. There aren’t any stacking effects for these Boosters, however. So it’s best that the team only equips one Booster type for a single loadout if you and another party member have two of the same Booster available.

Hit the hexagon symbol for Booster selection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When choosing your Booster, you can either equip them at the Armory, outside of the War Room on the Destroyer, or at the loadout selection. Head to the Galactic console and choose your mission. You’ll select your loadout when you enter the pods to descend onto the planet and begin your mission objectives.

Select the hexagon icon under Mission Stratagems and choose your Booster based on what you own from the Warbond battle pass. Discuss with the team what Booster you’ll all take with you, as these affect every player. Pick the Booster that’ll be most effective for you if you’re riding solo. Remember you can only use one Booster at a time, and this choice cannot be changed when you land on a planet.