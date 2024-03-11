When is the next Helldivers 2 Warbond?

Helldivers 2 continues to be incredibly popular as players join the fight to spread democracy across the galaxy, and there will soon be even more weapons and armor to bring to battle.

New Warbonds are periodically released in Helldivers 2 that provide new weapons, armor, and cosmetics to bolster your playstyle—and we know exactly when the next Warbond will launch.

When will the next Helldivers 2 Warbond release?

Helldivers 2’s next Warbond releases on March 14. It’s called the Cutting Edge Warbond and includes new guns, armor, emotes, and more to earn.

The Cutting Edge Warbond provides “lightning-spitting guns” and “experimental armor,” which should prove highly effective in the battle against both Automation and Terminid enemy types. With these new goodies and the new Mechs, democracy has never been so strong.

The Cutting Edge Warbond is a new Premium Warbond in Helldivers 2 and will cost money to purchase. The exact price has not been revealed, but the first Helldivers 2 Premium Warbond cost 1,000 Supercredits, so the price is expected to be similar.

You can get Supercredits in Helldivers 2 for free, but earning enough to purchase a Premium Warbond may take a while.

What’s included in the next Helldivers 2 Warbond?

Pew pew. Image via Sony

A preview of the Cutting Edge Warbond in Helldivers 2 has already been revealed, showing off plenty of the items you can earn. So far, we’ve seen four weapons revealed, one grenade, and three types of armor. Here’s everything we’ve seen so far:

EX-03 Prototype 3 (Armor)

EX-16 Prototype 16 (Armor)

EX-00 Prototype X (Armor)

LAS-16 Sickle (Rifle)

SG-8P Punisher Plasma (Shotgun)

ARC-12 Blitzer (Shotgun)

G-23 Stun (Grenade)

LAS-7 Dagger (Pistol)

The Cutting Edge Warbond includes several cosmetic items including capes, player cards, and emotes to jazz up your look.