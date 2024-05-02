Helldivers 2 reveals next Warbond, featuring cool arctic armor sets and new weapons

The deep freeze is coming to Helldivers 2, and Super Earth is deploying a new premium Warbond to support players fighting on the front lines.

Recommended Videos

Helldivers 2‘s next premium Warbond, Polar Patriots, was revealed on May 2 and arrives on May 9, bringing multiple new armor sets, weapons, and utilities that are cool in every way you can imagine. With this Warbond, Super Earth encourages us to stay frosty as we head into the heat of battle in the name of Freedom and Democracy.

Deep fry your enemies. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

The contents of the Polar Patriots Warbond are similar to what we’ve seen in Democratic Detonation and Cutting Edge premium Warbonds. We expect Polar Patriots to cost 1,000 Super Credits, which you can buy or earn, just like previous Warbonds.

Here are some of the items included in the Polar Patriots Warbond:

CW-36 Winter Warrior: Armor set with a Serve-assisted passive

CW-22 Kodiak: Armor set with a Fortified passive

AR-61 Tenderizer: High caliber assault rifle with high stopping power

SMG-72 Pummeler: Concussive SMG

PLAS-101 Purifier: Charge-based energy rifle

G-13 Incendiary Impact: Incendiary grenade that detonates on impact

There are many more items, including new capes, emotes, and even a Motivational Shocks booster that “literally shocks Helldivers back into action after being hit and slowed by sneaky, unjust attacks like the revolting bug acid vomit.” How exactly this booster works, probably only the Ministry of Defense knows, and maybe that’s for the best.

These new toys provided by Super Earth should prepare us for whatever comes next in the galactic war. After the latest Major Order hinting at a potential Terminid outbreak, it’s as good time as ever to arm yourselves with the best gear possible.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more