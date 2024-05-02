Three Helldivers in arctic armor sets in Helldivers 2
Image via Arrowhead Game Studios
Category:
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 reveals next Warbond, featuring cool arctic armor sets and new weapons

Stay frosty, Helldiver.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: May 2, 2024 08:39 am

The deep freeze is coming to Helldivers 2, and Super Earth is deploying a new premium Warbond to support players fighting on the front lines.

Recommended Videos

Helldivers 2‘s next premium Warbond, Polar Patriots, was revealed on May 2 and arrives on May 9, bringing multiple new armor sets, weapons, and utilities that are cool in every way you can imagine. With this Warbond, Super Earth encourages us to stay frosty as we head into the heat of battle in the name of Freedom and Democracy.

AR-61 Tenderizer in the hands of a Helldiver in Helldivers 2
Deep fry your enemies. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

The contents of the Polar Patriots Warbond are similar to what we’ve seen in Democratic Detonation and Cutting Edge premium Warbonds. We expect Polar Patriots to cost 1,000 Super Credits, which you can buy or earn, just like previous Warbonds.

Here are some of the items included in the Polar Patriots Warbond:

  • CW-36 Winter Warrior: Armor set with a Serve-assisted passive
  • CW-22 Kodiak: Armor set with a Fortified passive
  • AR-61 Tenderizer: High caliber assault rifle with high stopping power
  • SMG-72 Pummeler: Concussive SMG
  • PLAS-101 Purifier: Charge-based energy rifle
  • G-13 Incendiary Impact: Incendiary grenade that detonates on impact

There are many more items, including new capes, emotes, and even a Motivational Shocks booster that “literally shocks Helldivers back into action after being hit and slowed by sneaky, unjust attacks like the revolting bug acid vomit.” How exactly this booster works, probably only the Ministry of Defense knows, and maybe that’s for the best.

These new toys provided by Super Earth should prepare us for whatever comes next in the galactic war. After the latest Major Order hinting at a potential Terminid outbreak, it’s as good time as ever to arm yourselves with the best gear possible.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article If you like Helldivers 2, you’ll love the newest release in this chaotic franchise
One Earth Defense Force fighter taking on a Primer armada.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
General
General
If you like Helldivers 2, you’ll love the newest release in this chaotic franchise
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 1, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Super Destroyer sending down Hellpod in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent May 1, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 confirms player suspicions about Termicide with the latest Major Order
A group of Terminids shooting bile in Helldivers 2.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 confirms player suspicions about Termicide with the latest Major Order
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article If you like Helldivers 2, you’ll love the newest release in this chaotic franchise
One Earth Defense Force fighter taking on a Primer armada.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
General
General
If you like Helldivers 2, you’ll love the newest release in this chaotic franchise
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 1, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Super Destroyer sending down Hellpod in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent May 1, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 confirms player suspicions about Termicide with the latest Major Order
A group of Terminids shooting bile in Helldivers 2.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 confirms player suspicions about Termicide with the latest Major Order
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 30, 2024
Author
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.