A group of Terminids shooting bile in Helldivers 2.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 confirms player suspicions about Termicide with the latest Major Order

What a totally, completely unexpected turn of events.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Published: Apr 30, 2024 01:27 pm

It seems that player concerns regarding Termicide were true as Super Earth directs us back to the Terminid sector with the latest Helldivers 2 Major Order to disable the Terminid Control Systems.

The Termicide and the Terminid Control Systems were first introduced back on March 12, when Helldivers 2 issued a Major Order to activate these systems on four planets: Erata Prime, Fenrir III, Meridia, and Turing. But from the outset, Helldivers began to be suspicious about the safety of Termicide and its long-lasting effects. “There is no way in hell that we don’t see crazy repercussions for bombarding these planets with termicide,” a player wrote that day, and they were right.

Giant alien bug in Helldivers 2 opening
No bug is too big for Democracy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On April 29, Super Earth issued a Major Order to deactivate Terminid Control Systems on these same planets because the Termicide exposure has been linked to a “hyper-reproductive adaptation causing massive bug outbreaks.” It also created mutated Terminid eggs we now have to destroy.

Players on Reddit jokingly wrote that “nobody could have predicted the long-effects of Termicide,” especially when the initial Major Order aimed to quarantine the bugs for good. As we’ve already seen with the Automaton forces, when a faction is almost contained, it comes back with more firepower, and this could be the beginning of a new conflict with Terminids.

Fans hope the mutations create new Terminid units for us to eradicate. One of the enemies players wish to see in Helldivers 2 from the original game is the Hive Lord, a large worm that creates new tunnels for bug reinforcements. We already faced Factory Striders, which act as a similar unit for Automatons, so now seems like the perfect time for something similar to appear on the Terminid front.

