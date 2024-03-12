Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to activate the Terminid Control System on Barrier Planets

The next set of Major Orders in Helldivers 2 have come from Super Earth, and it’s time to take out the Barrier Planets. These critical locations feature heavy Terminid resistance, and Super Earth has installed a Terminid Control System we need to activate.

With the Terminid Control System in place, it’s time to do our part and spread democracy to these specific Terminid planets. There are four we have to focus on, and for a limited time, this Major Order should be our top priority in Helldivers 2. For anyone who wants to do their part, make sure to sync up with your Helldivers squads and do your part to focus on these planets.

How to activate the Terminid Control System in Helldivers 2

These are specific missions you can complete in Helldivers 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Terminid Control System consists of specific missions you have to complete on one of four planets: Erata Prime, Fenrir III, Meridia, and Turing. You can find these four planets in the Umlaut Sector. These are the only four planets in this region in Helldivers 2, and we have seven days to focus on these planets, attempting to work through the Activate Terminid Control System missions. These Major Orders conclude, at the latest, on March 19.

Rather than focus on the general liberation of a planet for these Major Orders, only grab the ones where your objective is to activate the Termicide Dispersion Tower. It’s a new mission added with this Major Order to Helldivers 2. You and your Helldivers squad need to go to the planet’s surface, activate the tower, power up the batteries, and then extract from the planet before the Termicide overwhelms your position.

These missions are the only way to make progress for the current Major Order in Helldivers 2. When the planet is 100 percent liberated, we can move on to the next one. The Major Order is finished after each planet has been liberated and each has its Terminid Control System fully operational. It’s similar to the previous Major Order, where we protected Tien Kwan and defended the mechs.

All rewards for Terminid Control System Major Order in Helldivers 2

Every player who makes it to each of the four planets in the Umlaut Sector receives 50 Warbond Medals after all four planets have been captured for Super Earth. You need to participate in the Activate Terminid Control System missions to receive credit for this mission and assist Super Earth in achieving democracy for these Terminid planets.