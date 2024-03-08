How to unlock Patriot Exosuit mech in Helldivers 2

The fabled mechs have finally arrived to Helldivers 2. Properly known as the Patriot Exosuit, these mechs have the capability to level the playing field when facing off against some of the greatest threats facing Super Earth, and they can aid you in bringing democracy to the galaxy.

Recommended Videos

You won’t be able to access the Patriot Exosuit immediately in Helldivers 2—you have to work for it. However, if an ally you’re working with has the mech unlocked, they can call one down so you can drive around and unleash against your enemies. These work in a variety of situations, and should make it easier for you to decimate enemies on your way to completing any mission.

How to get the Patriot Exosuit mech in Helldivers 2

Only one person can pilot a mech in Helldivers 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports Only one person can pilot a mech in Helldivers 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports Only one person can pilot a mech in Helldivers 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can start calling down mechs in Helldivers 2 when you reach level 25, and they are under the Robotics Workshop category of your Stratagems screen. You can add them to your arsenal when you spend 20,000 Requisitions.

Like any Stratagem in Helldivers 2, make sure to add it to your equipment page before dropping down to the planet. After you land, activate the mech Stratagem, toss it down where you want it to drop, and wait for your Super Destroyer to send it down. This could take a few seconds, and I don’t recommend standing next to the bright light. The Patriot Exosuits are relatively large, and it’s easy for your character to get hit by one.

You can purchase the mechs when you reach level 25. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you call the mech down, get behind it to enter the large beast and take it for a ride during your Helldivers 2 mission. The Terminids and Automatons won’t know what hit them. It’s important to note that the Patriot Exosuit does have limited ammunition. It carries 14 rockets and 1,000 bullets that can unleash democracy against any Super Earth adversary.

These were rewarded to players who successfully liberated Tien Kwan from the Automatons. The faction mounted a counterattack against Helldivers 2 players after learning the mechs were about to come online to prevent them from being launched to the front. Players took less than 24 hours to rally, defend Tien Kwan, and unlock the Patriot Exosuit for everyone.