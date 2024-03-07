Category:
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 mechs delayed due to in-game Automaton attack, prompting players to rescue factories

Spill some oil, get our mechs back.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Mar 7, 2024 11:44 am
A tease for Mechs in Helldivers 2 screenshotted from a trailer.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation on YouTube

The new Exo-45 Patriot Exosuit mechs that Helldivers 2 players have been looking forward to are in serious jeopardy as a new in-game development in the war effort has unfolded.

Recommended Videos

The Automaton threat has reached the Exosuit factory homeworld on Tien Kwan, located in the Theseus sector. This sudden strike by the robotic menace has prompted a new Major order to all players: liberate Tien Kwan. According to the order, the new Exosuit weaponry was “slated for imminent fleetwide deployments” before the bots captured the planet. The Automatons have not discovered the Exosuit arsenal yet, “but it is only a matter of time.”

Helldivers 2 poster about the Automaton invasion of Tien Kwan.
Those Exosuits belong to democracy! Image via Arrowhead Studios

The Major order is live in-game from now until roughly 7am CT on Sunday, March 10. Players will need to liberate Tien Kwan, an ice and moss-covered rock planet, before that time to free the Exosuit arsenal for deployment and also earn 50 medals. Players will also have to endure both extreme cold and Meteor Storms while attempting to liberate Tien Kwan.

One of the more captivating features of the increasingly popular Helldivers 2 is its persistent, constantly changing galactic war effort, spearheaded by an omnipotent “game master” whose workload has gotten so large that Arrowhead Studios plans to have the role be taken on by a team instead of just one person. New events and developments occur frequently, keeping players engaged while also keeping Malevelon Creek from seemingly ever being fully liberated.

It’s unclear whether this was a planned development in the war effort or a smart pivot to cover up a delay in the release of the mech suits, but either way, it’s gotten players back on the frontlines early in the morning.

At time of writing around 10am CT on Thursday, March 7, Tien Kwan is roughly 48 percent liberated with over 126,000 Helldivers currently in action there.

related content
Read Article Helldivers 2 March 14 update: All new weapons, armor, and cosmetics
Helldivers 2 soldiers running towards camera
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 March 14 update: All new weapons, armor, and cosmetics
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Mar 7, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2: Galactic War progress and planet status
Super Destroyer in outer space for Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Galactic War progress and planet status
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 7, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 players revolt after dev says he’s ‘feeding the rage’ in response to negative feedback
Propaganda ad in Helldivers 2 with man waving at civilians
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 players revolt after dev says he’s ‘feeding the rage’ in response to negative feedback
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Mar 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Helldivers 2 March 14 update: All new weapons, armor, and cosmetics
Helldivers 2 soldiers running towards camera
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 March 14 update: All new weapons, armor, and cosmetics
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Mar 7, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2: Galactic War progress and planet status
Super Destroyer in outer space for Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Galactic War progress and planet status
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 7, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 players revolt after dev says he’s ‘feeding the rage’ in response to negative feedback
Propaganda ad in Helldivers 2 with man waving at civilians
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 players revolt after dev says he’s ‘feeding the rage’ in response to negative feedback
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Mar 7, 2024
Author
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.