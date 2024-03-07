Helldivers 2 mechs delayed due to in-game Automaton attack, prompting players to rescue factories

The new Exo-45 Patriot Exosuit mechs that Helldivers 2 players have been looking forward to are in serious jeopardy as a new in-game development in the war effort has unfolded.

Recommended Videos

The Automaton threat has reached the Exosuit factory homeworld on Tien Kwan, located in the Theseus sector. This sudden strike by the robotic menace has prompted a new Major order to all players: liberate Tien Kwan. According to the order, the new Exosuit weaponry was “slated for imminent fleetwide deployments” before the bots captured the planet. The Automatons have not discovered the Exosuit arsenal yet, “but it is only a matter of time.”

Those Exosuits belong to democracy! Image via Arrowhead Studios

The Major order is live in-game from now until roughly 7am CT on Sunday, March 10. Players will need to liberate Tien Kwan, an ice and moss-covered rock planet, before that time to free the Exosuit arsenal for deployment and also earn 50 medals. Players will also have to endure both extreme cold and Meteor Storms while attempting to liberate Tien Kwan.

One of the more captivating features of the increasingly popular Helldivers 2 is its persistent, constantly changing galactic war effort, spearheaded by an omnipotent “game master” whose workload has gotten so large that Arrowhead Studios plans to have the role be taken on by a team instead of just one person. New events and developments occur frequently, keeping players engaged while also keeping Malevelon Creek from seemingly ever being fully liberated.

It’s unclear whether this was a planned development in the war effort or a smart pivot to cover up a delay in the release of the mech suits, but either way, it’s gotten players back on the frontlines early in the morning.

At time of writing around 10am CT on Thursday, March 7, Tien Kwan is roughly 48 percent liberated with over 126,000 Helldivers currently in action there.