Helldivers 2: What is Malevelon Creek and why is it so important?

In Helldivers 2, there’s no shortage of planets and destinations that need rescuing from the villainous Automatons and Terminids. But one warfront has captured the attention of players more than others, and that is Malevelon Creek.

If you’ve shown any interest in the exceedingly popular PvE squad shooter, you’ve probably gotten a lot more Helldivers 2 content in your various social media algorithms, and the one location that resonates with the game’s growing community more than any other is Malevelon Creek.

But why is this spot so important to both Helldivers 2 players and the war effort in general?

What is Malevelon Creek in Helldivers 2?

Don’t shoot until you see the reds in their eyes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Malevelon Creek is a planet located in the Severin Sector, to the far west of Super Earth on the Galactic War map, in the section of systems currently under siege by the Automatons.

The planet is noted for its “strange subversion of photosynthesis that sustains the oddly-hued flora that flourishes” there. The planet’s ecosystem remains “an intriguing mystery to Super Earth’s greatest exo-biologists.” A heavy fog persists across this dense jungle planet, making visibility a challenge, and the rocky terrain and dense brushes make movement tricky as well.

Why is Malevelon Creek so important to Helldivers 2 players?

Over 13,000 strong fighting for liberty in the toughest environment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Malevelon Creek has become a popular warfront among players because of its sheer intensity and challenging nature. The dense, hard-to-navigate jungle environment and sometimes chaotic, overwhelming nature of the Automaton horde create a truly dire and exciting experience. Some players have even compared it to the battles of the Vietnam War.

Because of the difficulty associated with fighting on Malevelon Creek, liberating the sector from the Automatons has been one of the greater challenges among the global player base. Several players have used social media and communities like Reddit and Discord to encourage players to support the war effort on Malevelon Creek.