Helldivers 2 Galactic War progress, explained

Winning the Helldivers 2 Galactic War is in the palm of you and your fellow Helldivers’ hands. The fate of the Super Earth rests on the Helldiver, where choosing to retire may put the rest of the galaxy in danger. Here’s how Galactic War progress works in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2: What is the Galactic War?

The first liberated planet in Helldivers 2 (taken on Feb. 8) Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve been around since Helldivers 2‘s release on Feb. 8, you may have noticed the progression in the Galactic War against the two factions. The original two planets for the Orion Sector (Heeth and Angel’s Venture) have been liberated, closing this sector and opening the Umlaut Sector.

The unlocking of a new sector by completing the Major Order. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three opened Sectors as of Feb. 15, with four locked Terminid Sectors that we’ll eventually gain access to by liberating other Terminid controlled planets. Here are all Terminid and Automaton controlled Sectors:

Terminid Sectors : Umlaut, Mirin, Draco, L’estrade, and Sten.

: Umlaut, Mirin, Draco, L’estrade, and Sten. Automaton Sectors: Xzar and Severin.

As Helldivers 2 is an online-exclusive game (meaning playing it offline isn’t an option), your service as a Helldiver is continuously recorded and outlined in the liberation percentage on every planet. Liberation percentage is affected by every mission you and other Helldivers execute. There are two progress bars to keep track of in Helldivers 2. These are:

Sector Control : The accumulated liberation progress of every planet inside a specific sector controlled by either faction.

: The accumulated liberation progress of every planet inside a specific sector controlled by either faction. Liberation Campaign: The liberation progress of a specific planet inside a sector.

How Galactic War progress works in Helldivers 2

Complete missions for to move the liberation bar in Super Earth’s favor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Galactic War percentage is the accumulated data of all players that takes into account whether they completed the primary and secondary objectives, cleared Outposts, or if they failed the mission. Each factor will increase or decrease of planet liberation. All progress begins on zero percent, and it’s through mission completion that the bar begins to fill until the planet is liberated.

Once liberated, the planet closes and a new one opens, giving you new areas to visit, with unique terrains and extreme weather conditions. Regardless of your chosen difficulty level, any completed missions go towards the liberation progress bar, adding to the overall Galactic War progress.

Leaving any missions early or failing to complete objectives in the 40-minute timer will push back planet liberation. Everyone can see the same progression status of the ongoing Galactic War.

Complete the new Major Order to progress in the Galactic War. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Currently, myself and other Helldivers are facing the Terminid and Automaton, but the Illuminates and Cyborgs from the first Helldivers may return and try to invade the Super Earth from the north or south. There are over 50 Sectors in the Sol System prime for invasion, making the return of the Illuminates and Cyborg highly likely.

Everyone has the same Personal and Major Orders to complete for Requisitions (cash) and Warbond Medals. Major Orders focus on the Liberation Campaign, pushing you to liberate planets and unlock new sectors. The first order focused on clearing the Orion Sector, while the newest order looks at Defend Campaigns against the Automaton.

The Galactic War progress makes Helldivers 2 an incredibly unique experience and one that is in constant development (so long as Arrowhead doesn’t retire from game development). Helldivers 2 follows a live-service formula where your progress is affected directly by other players.

So if you want to claim victory for the Super Earth, it’s time to take up arms and join the fight.