How to kill Scout Striders in Helldivers 2

As the difficulty increases in Helldivers 2, the Automaton forces grow stronger and larger in size, making it more difficult to bring their intimating size to the ground. Here is how to defeat a Scout Strider in Helldivers 2.

What are Scout Striders and when do they appear in Helldivers 2?

Make sure you have the right weapon for the fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scout Striders are part of the Automaton faction in Helldivers 2. They appear in all difficulty levels onwards from Medium. Typically Outpost and secondary objective guards, the Scout Striders aren’t often seen patrolling the environment but are instead assigned to a post. Scout Striders resemble a Star Wars AT-ST Walker, with a powerful turret on top and legs keeping the turret upright at all times. They fire high impact shots from range and use their feet as melee weapons when they get close.

How to kill a Scout Strider in Helldivers 2

Scout Striders are often guarding secondary objectives or Outposts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike most enemies in Helldivers 2, where finding weak spots for critical damage is made particularly obvious by the enemy’s design, Scout Striders have a weak spot reminiscent of Dead Space Necromorphs. Scout Strider weak points are their limbs. Your Helldiver can break their limbs from incoming damage and explosions, and the same can happen to a Scout Strider. You need to incapacitate them with support weapons or any high damage-dealing primary weapon you unlocked in the Warbond battle pass.

There are a lot of useful weapons that’ll take down a Scout Strider. We recommend:

SG-225 Breaker

G-12 High Explosive grenade

MG-43 Machine Gun (Stratagem)

R-63 Diligence

PLAS-1 Scorcher

G-16 Impact grenade

M-105 Stalwart

Focus your attention to one of the Scout Strider’s legs. An entire magazine should incapacitate the Automaton, bringing it to the ground. You can then finish it off. Do not aim for the turret; you’ll only deal miniscule damage, using up your bullets and forcing you to reposition for a Supply Drop. Alternatively, a well-placed grenade with 400 damage (specifically the G-12 or G-16) can easily take a Scout Strider out of action. But the grenade must be directly next to or on the Scout Strider for the impact to kill it.

Finally, prioritize your positioning above all else. Make sure you are shooting these from afar, with cover in mind and infinite options to safely reposition. Higher difficulties are quick to punish players, especially if you’re solo. Scout Striders are never on their own. You can pick off their low-tiered comrades before they call reinforcements with a Stratagem barrage or lure the Scout Strider towards you to separate it from the pack. Your strategy will depend on your loadout.