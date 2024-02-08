Helldivers 2 Warbond Battle Pass: All Helldivers Mobilize and Steeled Veterans rewards

Rack up those Medals and spend them wisely on new cosmetic items, Boosters, upgraded armor, and weapons in Helldivers 2‘s Warbond battle passes. Here are all Warbond battle pass rewards in Helldivers 2.

How to unlock battle pass rewards in Helldivers 2

Earn Medals by completing orders and Operations. Screenshot by Dot Esports Earn Medals by completing orders and Operations. Screenshot by Dot Esports Earn Medals by completing orders and Operations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Helldivers 2 has two battle passes available called the Warbonds. The first Warbond is the Helldivers Mobilize! battle pass. This Warbond is free to use, while the Steeled Veterans acts as the premium battle pass of Helldivers 2. The premium battle pass can be purchased using the in-game currency, Super Credits. You can buy Super Credits in bundles in the Acquisition Center inside the Destroyer (ship) for those interested in getting the Steeled Veterans Warbond.

Anyone who ordered the Helldivers 2: Super Citizen Edition will have the Steeled Veterans Warbond already unlocked. Each tier (page) of the Warbond battle pass costs Medals. You can get Medals by completing Personal Orders (limited time to complete) and Operations. From here, you can pick which reward you want depending on the amount of Medals you’ve accumulated. You’ll need to spend a specific amount to unlock the next page of the battle pass.

Let’s get into every reward you can get in the Warbond battle passes.

Helldivers 2: All Helldivers Mobilize! rewards

Helldivers Mobilize! battle pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports Helldivers Mobilize! battle pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports Helldivers Mobilize! battle pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Page one rewards

Independence Bringer : Player card (costs one Medal)

: Player card (costs one Medal) Clapping : Victory pose (costs one Medal)

: Victory pose (costs one Medal) 100 SC : Super Credits (costs one Medal)

: Super Credits (costs one Medal) G-6 Frag : Grenade (costs two Medals)

: Grenade (costs two Medals) SC-34 Infiltrator : Helmet (costs two Medals)

: Helmet (costs two Medals) Independence Bringer : Cape (costs two Medals)

: Cape (costs two Medals) SC-34 Infiltrator : Body Armor (costs three Medals)

: Body Armor (costs three Medals) SG-8 Punisher: Shotgun (costs four Medals)

Page two rewards (spend eight Medals to unlock)

Liberty’s Herald : Player card (costs one Medal)

: Player card (costs one Medal) Finger Guns : Victory post (costs two Medals)

: Victory post (costs two Medals) 100 SC : Super Credits (costs two Medals)

: Super Credits (costs two Medals) Liberty’s Herald : Cape (costs three Medals)

: Cape (costs three Medals) FS-05 Marksman : Helmet (costs five Medals)

: Helmet (costs five Medals) P-19 Redeemer : Pistol (costs five Medals)

: Pistol (costs five Medals) FS-05 Marksman : Body Armor (costs six Medals)

: Body Armor (costs six Medals) R-63 Diligence: Marksman rifle (costs eight Medals)

Page three rewards (spend 35 Medals to unlock)

Tideturner : Player card (costs two Medals)

: Player card (costs two Medals) 100 SC : Super Credits (costs three Medals)

: Super Credits (costs three Medals) Tideturner : Cape (costs five Medals)

: Cape (costs five Medals) CE-35 Trench Engineer : Helmet (costs seven Medals)

: Helmet (costs seven Medals) Explosive Handshake : Emote (costs eight Medals)

: Emote (costs eight Medals) CE-Trench Engineer : Body Armor (costs 10 Medals)

: Body Armor (costs 10 Medals) Hellpod Space Optimisation : Booster (costs 15 Medals)

: Booster (costs 15 Medals) SMG-37 Defender: Submachine gun (costs 15 Medals)

Page four rewards (spend 75 Medals to unlock)

Stars and Suffrage : Player card (costs two Medals)

: Player card (costs two Medals) 100 SC : Super Credits (costs six Medals)

: Super Credits (costs six Medals) The Cape of Stars and Suffrage : Cape (costs eight Medals)

: Cape (costs eight Medals) CM-09 Bonesnapper : Helmet (costs 12 Medals)

: Helmet (costs 12 Medals) CM-09 Bonesnapper : Body Armor (costs 15 Medals)

: Body Armor (costs 15 Medals) Hug : Emote (costs 20 Medals)

: Emote (costs 20 Medals) Vitality Enhancement : Booster (costs 20 Medals)

: Booster (costs 20 Medals) SG-225 Breaker: Shotgun (costs 20 Medals)

Page five rewards (spend 150 Medals to unlock)

Unblemished Allegiance : Player card (costs four Medals)

: Player card (costs four Medals) 100 SC : Super Credits (costs 10 Medals)

: Super Credits (costs 10 Medals) Unblemished Allegiance : Cape (costs 12 Medals)

: Cape (costs 12 Medals) High-Five : Emote (costs 20 Medals)

: Emote (costs 20 Medals) G-16 Impact : Grenade (costs 20 Medals)

: Grenade (costs 20 Medals) DP-40 Hero of the Federation : Helmet (costs 20 Medals)

: Helmet (costs 20 Medals) DP-40 Hero of the Federation : Body Armor (costs 25 Medals)

: Body Armor (costs 25 Medals) LAS-5 Scythe: Energy-based weapon (costs 30 Medals)

Page six rewards (spend 260 Medals to unlock)

Judgement Day : Player card (costs six Medals)

: Player card (costs six Medals) Flex : Victory Pose (costs 10 Medals)

: Victory Pose (costs 10 Medals) 50 SC : Super Credits (costs 15 Medals)

: Super Credits (costs 15 Medals) Judgement Day : Cape (costs 15 Medals)

: Cape (costs 15 Medals) FS-23 Battle Master : Helmet (costs 25 Medals)

: Helmet (costs 25 Medals) FS-23 Battle Master : Body Armor (costs 35 Medals)

: Body Armor (costs 35 Medals) UAV Recon Booster : Booster (costs 40 Medals)

: Booster (costs 40 Medals) AR-23P Liberator Penetrator: Assault rifle (costs 40 Medals)

Page seven rewards (spend 430 Medals to unlock)

Cresting Honour : Player card (costs seven Medals)

: Player card (costs seven Medals) 50 SC : Super Credits (costs 15 Medals)

: Super Credits (costs 15 Medals) Cresting Honour : Cape (costs 15 Medals)

: Cape (costs 15 Medals) Scout Handshake : Emote (costs 35 Medals)

: Emote (costs 35 Medals) SC-30 Trailblazer Scout : Helmet (costs 35 Medals)

: Helmet (costs 35 Medals) R-63CS Diligence Counter Sniper : Marksman rifle (costs 40 Medals)

: Marksman rifle (costs 40 Medals) SC-30 Trailblazer Scout : Body Armor (costs 50 Medals)

: Body Armor (costs 50 Medals) Stamina Enhancement: Booster (costs 85 Medals)

Page eight rewards (spend 650 Medals to unlock)

Mantle of True Citizenship : Player card (costs 10 Medals)

: Player card (costs 10 Medals) 50 SC : Super Credits (costs 20 Medals)

: Super Credits (costs 20 Medals) Mantle of True Citizenship : Cape (costs 25 Medals)

: Cape (costs 25 Medals) C-3 Smoke : Grenade (costs 25 Medals)

: Grenade (costs 25 Medals) SA-04 Combat Technician : Helmet (costs 40 Medals)

: Helmet (costs 40 Medals) Rock Paper Scissors : Emote (costs 50 Medals)

: Emote (costs 50 Medals) SA-04 Combat Technician: Body Armor (costs 60 Medals)

Page nine rewards (spend 850 Medals to unlock)

Blazing Samaritan : Player card (costs 15 Medals)

: Player card (costs 15 Medals) 50 SC : Super Credits (costs 25 Medals)

: Super Credits (costs 25 Medals) Blazing Samaritan : Cape (costs 30 Medals)

: Cape (costs 30 Medals) Loosen Up : Victory pose (costs 30 Medals)

: Victory pose (costs 30 Medals) CM-14 Physician : Helmet (costs 50 Medals)

: Helmet (costs 50 Medals) SG-225SP Breaker Spray&Pray : Shotgun (costs 60 Medals)

: Shotgun (costs 60 Medals) CM-14 Physician : Body Armor (costs 70 Medals)

: Body Armor (costs 70 Medals) Muscle Enhancement: Booster (costs 70 Medals)

Page 10 rewards (spend 1200 Medals to unlock)

Light of Eternal Liberty : Player card (costs 20 Medals)

: Player card (costs 20 Medals) Light of Eternal Liberty : Cape (costs 40 Medals)

: Cape (costs 40 Medals) 50 SC : Super Credits (costs 50 Medals)

: Super Credits (costs 50 Medals) Big Whoop : Victory pose (costs 50 Medals)

: Victory pose (costs 50 Medals) DP-11 Champion of the People : Helmet (costs 75 Medals)

: Helmet (costs 75 Medals) PLAS-1 Scorcher : Energy-based weapon (costs 75 Medals)

: Energy-based weapon (costs 75 Medals) DP-11 Champion of the People : Body Armor (costs 100 Medals)

: Body Armor (costs 100 Medals) Increased Reinforcement Budget: Booster (costs 150 Medals)

Helldivers 2: All Steeled Veterans rewards

Steeled Veterans battle pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Page one rewards

Tyrant Hunter : Player card (costs two Medals)

: Player card (costs two Medals) 100 SC : Super Credits (costs seven Medals)

: Super Credits (costs seven Medals) Tyrant Hunter : Cape (costs eight Medals)

: Cape (costs eight Medals) Super Person : Victory pose (costs eight Medals)

: Victory pose (costs eight Medals) SA-25 Steel Trooper : Helmet (costs 12 Medals)

: Helmet (costs 12 Medals) P-4 Senator : Pistol (costs 15 Medals)

: Pistol (costs 15 Medals) SA-25 Steel Trooper : Body Armor (costs 18 Medals)

: Body Armor (costs 18 Medals) AR-23E Liberator Explosive: Assault rifle (costs 20 Medals)

Page two rewards (spend 60 Medals to unlock)

Cloak of Posterity’s Gratitude : Player card (costs five Medals)

: Player card (costs five Medals) 100 SC : Super Credits (costs 12 Medals)

: Super Credits (costs 12 Medals) Roll ‘Em : Victory pose (costs 15 Medals)

: Victory pose (costs 15 Medals) Cloak of Posterity’s Gratitude : Cape (costs 20 Medals)

: Cape (costs 20 Medals) G-10 Incendiary : Grenade (costs 25 Medals)

: Grenade (costs 25 Medals) SA-12 Servo Assisted : Helmet (costs 35 Medals)

: Helmet (costs 35 Medals) SA-12 Servo Assisted : Body Armor (costs 45 Medals)

: Body Armor (costs 45 Medals) SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary: Shotgun (costs 60 Medals)

Page three rewards (spend 200 Medals to unlock)