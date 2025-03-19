Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond release countdown: Exact start time and date

The cowboy hats may be prohibited by the Helldiver uniform code, but it shouldn’t stop you from becoming the space cowboy you always wanted to be. The latest Warbond inspired by the Wild West is coming to Helldivers 2 sooner than you think.

Recommended Videos

Here’s when you can expect a duel at high noon armed with the Borderline Justice Warbond to begin in Helldivers 2.

Scout high and low. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

Borderline Justice is hitting the Acquisitions Center on March 20. The exact timing is still unknown, but judging by previous Warbond releases, you can expect to get your hands on the new equipment at around 4am CT / 5am ET / 10am BST / 7pm AEST.

Here’s a countdown for you to know how much time is left until the Warbond is out:

Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond release countdown

The Borderline Justice Warbond content follows a similar format to the previous Servants of Freedom Warbond released in February. There are two new weapons, two armor sets, a Stratagem, and a throwable. This comes alongside the usual set of cosmetics and emotes.

Everything in this Warbond is inspired by the Wild West and the Western setting, including the lever-action rifle and the Super Sheriff title. New armor sets paired with the new Stratagem even allow you to cosplay as the Mandalorian from Star Wars.

If you’re looking at the upcoming Warbond from the meta-perspective, it’s still too early to tell. However, considering the Stratagem isn’t as exciting (at least, on paper) as the portable Hellbomb from Servants of Freedom and that Arrowhead Game Studios recently made a balancing pass on multiple primary weapons, there will definitely be other things to use should you decide not to get the Warbond.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy