How to get around ‘Failed to join lobby’ error in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 thrives on multiplayer gameplay, but your fight for Super Earth may have been thwarted by the “Failed to join lobby” error. If that is the case, we have the fix you need.

The success of Helldivers 2 appears to have caught devs Arrowhead Games a bit off guard and there are some teething problems with the title, particularly around multiplayer. However, while there are issues, there is also a simple workaround that will enable you to continue the fight.

How to fix “Failed to join lobby” error in Helldivers 2

All you need is friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is no known way to truly fix the “Failed to join lobby” error in Helldivers 2 at the moment, but there is a workaround that enables you to play with friends and other players. Currently, the Quickplay function is not working as intended and the dev team is working on a fix.

In the meantime, you can use Discord, Reddit, and other social media platforms to find players to create a squad. Once you find players looking to play together, add them as a friends and invite them or join their squad—as there are no issues with this multiplayer approach.

The “Failed to join lobby” error is related to the Quickplay issue and occurs because a stable connection with the server cannot be created. There is no current timeframe on a fix, but the devs are in “crisis mode” working hard on a solution and have advised players to follow the looking-for group method. You need your Friend Code for this approach, which you can get by following these steps:

Open the pause menu.

Ensure your Crossplay setting is set to On in the Options tab.

Navigate to the Social tab.

Generate a friend code by hitting Triangle on PlayStation, TAB on keyboard, or Y if using an Xbox controller .

. Share your Friend Code with players you want to group up with.

To add players using a Friend Code, enter the eight-digit code into the search function at the top of the Social tab in the pause menu. Once you’ve added friends, you can easily join their lobby or invite them to join your squad.