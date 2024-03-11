How to fix crossplay not working in Helldivers 2

With most titles releasing on multiple platforms, crossplay has evolved into a necessity in the gaming world. But despite being fully cross-platform compatible, Helldivers 2’s crossplay has stopped working at times, causing confusion among the player base.

I play Helldivers 2 with a tight-knit squad, and I’m the only non-PC player. Upon agreeing to try the game together, I thought we’d have a relatively smooth experience since Helldivers 2 is crossplay and cross-platform. Though the game doesn’t have cross-save or cross-progression, those weren’t deal-breakers.

Eventually, there were times when Helldivers 2’s crossplay wasn’t working properly, especially between PS5 and PC.

How can you fix crossplay not working in Helldivers 2?

There isn’t a permanent fix that players can apply to solve Helldivers 2 crossplay’s problems. Since this is a core feature of the game, it should be running without any errors, but that hasn’t been the case since some players have been unable to accept party invitations from other platforms.

I expect Arrowhead Game Studios to fix the crossplay not working error in Helldivers 2 in a future update. In the meantime, there are a few community-shared solutions that you can try. These workaround methods were shared on Helldivers 2’s Reddit community and they allow players to get into the same session with their friends from other platforms.

Use the game finder to your advantage

Ensure that everyone in your party has crossplay activated in Helldivers 2’s options. When everyone’s on the same page, choose a planet together and have someone in your party host. The remaining party members can now look for this game while making sure they’re on the same difficulty level.

During this process, the host will need to kick the random players joining to make sure the session appears while searching for games.

Warp together

Warp to a sector with a small number of players. After doing this a couple of times, you might be able to get into your friends’ missions. This method is slightly time-consuming, though, since you’ll need to keep trying until you luck out and land on the same instance.

Even players on the same platform have reported issues as there were times when Helldivers 2’s Friends List wasn’t working. This situation also caused friend requests to stop working, damaging the game’s social features until Arrowhead interfered.