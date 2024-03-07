How to fix friend request not working in Helldivers 2

There’s no doubt Helldivers 2 is better when you play with friends, but recently, some players are having issues with friend requests. If you’re having trouble sending or accepting friend requests and are unsure of the solution, keep reading, as we’ll explore a few fixes you can try to solve the friend request error.

Fixing the friend request not working problem in Helldivers 2

Without friends, it just isn’t the same. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One method has proven the most effective at solving the issue preventing you from accepting friend requests in Helldivers 2, with several Redditors agreeing it works. The fix requires you to change your Steam name and only works if you’re playing on PC. To use the fix, make sure your name is between three and 16 characters, and only has normal characters—special characters like * or # aren’t allowed.

The issue mostly seems to be affecting those trying to play with friends via crossplay, but you can also give this fix a try if you’re having the same problem with friend requests from fellow PC gamers. Once you’ve changed your name, go back to your ship and try sending the request again, or get your friend to send one to you. You should now be able to accept it.

Keep this in mind for any future issues, as Helldivers 2’s player name specifications could cause other technical problems.

Other solutions to fixing friend request issues in Helldivers 2

Have you tried turning it on and off again? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If this doesn’t work, you can also try general fixes, like turning the game off then logging back in before re-adding your friends or getting them to add you again. You should also check your internet connection to ensure it’s stable and adheres to Helldivers 2’s technical requirements. Lastly, check the server status, as if many players are encountering the problem, it could be an issue on the server side.

If you’ve exhausted all these options and are still having no luck, your last port of call is to contact the support team at Arrowhead Game Studios. You can submit a request on their website.