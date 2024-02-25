Helldivers 2: How to fix the Friends List Not Working error

Helldivers 2 is way more fun with friends, so if you can’t see them in the game it can get mighty frustrating. When Helldivers 2’s Friends List stops working, you’ll be unable to invite friends or even join their sessions.

The Friends List not working error in Helldivers 2 caught me off guard the other day. I jumped right into the game without checking Discord and figured everyone was offline, so I played singleplayer. During my solo session, I received a phone call from my friends asking where I was, and it turned out the whole squad had been online grinding and I just couldn’t see them due to the friends list bug. Since my friends list is not working, I was unable to join friends in Helldivers 2, and I tried the following fixes to solve this error.

Fixing the Friends List Not Working bug in Helldivers 2

Don’t be like me and assume everyone’s just offline. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best fix for the Friends List not working error in Helldivers 2 is to add your friends via their unique friend code. Johan Pilestedt, the Helldiver 2 creative director, shared this solution on the game’s Discord server recently.

If you’re playing Helldivers 2 on PC via Steam, you can also take advantage of Steam’s Friends system. When you right-click a friend on Steam, you’ll see an option to invite them or join their session, and using this feature bypasses the unable to join friends error in Helldivers 2. Ultimately, this is an error only Arrowhead can fix for good. This error will likely disappear when Helldivers 2 gets more servers or with a hotfix.

Players who manually fix their friends list may also get the Failed to Join Lobby error. If that’s the case, try restarting Helldivers 2 and re-adding your friends via their code.