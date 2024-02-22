When will Helldivers 2 get more servers?

Helldivers 2 has attracted enough players to push its servers to their limits, even causing temporary outages at times. With its servers getting more crowded every day, fans started wondering when Helldivers 2 would get more servers.

When I first jumped into Helldivers 2, my group of friends had already played the game for a couple of days. With an experienced crew, I felt invincible, but that lasted until Helldiver 2’s server capacity issues surfaced. Error codes like 10002038 or the “unable to establish connection” error prevented me from progressing. During this time, Helldivers 2’s director then told players to hold off buying the game until servers were fixed, and this made me very curious about when Arrowhead Game Studios would be adding more servers.

When will Helldivers 2 get more server capacity?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Helldivers 2 doesn’t have a timeline on when the game will get more servers. The game’s creative director, Pilestedt, has specifically mentioned the main issue with upgrading Helldivers servers was about optimizing the backend code after he openly talked about the situation on X (formerly Twitter) several times.

While Helldivers 2 will eventually upgrade how many servers it’s running, it will likely take a little longer than expected due to code renovations and stress testing.

Unfortunately, just buying more servers wouldn’t provide the capacity relief players are hoping for, according to Pilestedt. Based on Dot Esports‘ understanding of the situation, there might be inefficiencies in Helldivers 2’s backend code. On top of this, the existing servers are likely unequipped to handle excessive players. When these elements are combined, any number of server errors can start popping up left, right, and centre.

This situation is likely the first item on Arrowhead’s agenda, so let’s keep our fingers crossed that the developers can work their way through the problems quickly.