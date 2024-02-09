Category:
How to fix ‘unable to establish connection’ error in Helldivers 2

Connect for the fight.
Josh Challies
Published: Feb 9, 2024 05:29 am
Artwork from Helldivers 2 shown at the start screen.
Helldivers 2 has become an instant success after launching on PlayStation and PC, but an “unable to establish connection” error has led to some issues. If you’re after a fix, we have a potential workaround.

While Helldivers 2 can be played solo, an internet connection is required to connect with the servers and there is no offline play available. This means you are at the mercy of the servers, which already went down once, and issues may present themselves.

If you are experiencing the “unable to establish connection” error, we have a potential workaround that could get you into the action.

Helldivers 2 “unable to establish connection” error workaround

Helldivers putting flag in alien corpse in Helldivers 2 opening
There is currently no known fix for the Helldivers 2 “unable to establish connection” error, but some players have discovered a workaround. This is the best approach to overcome the “unable to establish connection” error at this time.

Players have reported successfully overcoming this issue by using a VPN and, once in the game, said they can disconnect from the VPN without losing connection. But you may need to launch the VPN every time you launch the game.

Given most VPNs require you to create an account and some come with a cost, using a VPN is not a permanent solution to the issue, and it is still worth filing a support ticket with developer Arrowhead Games.

If you cannot connect to the game with a VPN, I’d advise using the official Discord to discuss with other players to find another potential fix and submit a support ticket. Arrowhead Games said it’s working hard on fixing issues prevalent in the game and already issued a patch for Quickplay.

