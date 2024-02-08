Category:
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 devs in ‘crisis mode’ as players overload servers

Matchmaking issues are prevalent.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Feb 8, 2024 09:36 am
A player in Helldivers 2 stood between two banners.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Games admitted it was in “crisis mode” after server overloads led to numerous issues on launch day.

Recommended Videos

The sequel to the 2015 title of the same name was released on Feb. 8 and quickly attracted a wealth of attention, surging past the 50,00 concurrent players mark on Steam, but the success of Helldivers 2 has come alongside several issues.

A group of players in Helldivers 2 after a mission.
Helldivers 2 matchmaking has issues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Matchmaking in Helldivers 2 is experiencing the most significant issues, with the Quickplay feature not working as intended and some teething problems with crossplay between PlayStation and PC. Meanwhile, some players have experienced significant issues like crashes after completing the tutorial or a complete inability to launch on Steam.

While there are workarounds for some of those issues, Arrowhead Games CEO Johan Pilestedt conceded in the game’s official Discord channel that a patch will likely be required, and the team is operating in “crisis mode.”

Pilestedt promised the devs are “working as hard as we can” to resolve the issues and that “the volume of players exposed some shenanigans in the system that went past many hours of testing.” A backend fix has been attempted, but “it seems like” a patch is required to resolve the problem.

While matchmaking issues remain prevalent, multiplayer functionality is not down entirely. Pilestedt advises teaming up with members of the community to create squads as “joining friends works fine.”

No timeline for a patch has been detailed, and the issues may get worse before they get better. At the time of writing, over 60,000 concurrent players are active on Steam. That number will likely rise with each hour as people in other time zones wake up or finish work, but hopefully, the issues will be resolved quickly.

related content
Read Article How to play co-op multiplayer in Helldivers 2
A group of players in Helldivers 2 after a mission.
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to play co-op multiplayer in Helldivers 2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to fix Helldivers 2 not launch on Steam error
A firefight in Helldivers 2.
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to fix Helldivers 2 not launch on Steam error
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to unlock difficulty settings in Helldivers 2
Pod landing into alien territory in Helldivers 2 mission
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to unlock difficulty settings in Helldivers 2
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Does Helldivers 2 have microtransactions?
shooting giant bug in helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Does Helldivers 2 have microtransactions?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Is Helldivers 2 down? How to check server status
Player aiming at an enemy in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Is Helldivers 2 down? How to check server status
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to play co-op multiplayer in Helldivers 2
A group of players in Helldivers 2 after a mission.
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to play co-op multiplayer in Helldivers 2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to fix Helldivers 2 not launch on Steam error
A firefight in Helldivers 2.
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to fix Helldivers 2 not launch on Steam error
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to unlock difficulty settings in Helldivers 2
Pod landing into alien territory in Helldivers 2 mission
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to unlock difficulty settings in Helldivers 2
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Does Helldivers 2 have microtransactions?
shooting giant bug in helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Does Helldivers 2 have microtransactions?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Is Helldivers 2 down? How to check server status
Player aiming at an enemy in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Is Helldivers 2 down? How to check server status
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 8, 2024

Author

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.