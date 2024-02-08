How to fix Quickplay not working error in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 has landed, but you may encounter a Quickplay error when attempting to play multiplayer—though we have the fix you need.

After a nine-year wait following the release of the first game in the series, Helldivers 2 is bringing the fight back to Super Earth, and multiplayer is a huge aspect of the game. While you can play Helldivers 2 solo, developer Arrowhead states it is built around multiplayer functionality.

Quickplay is an important feature, in that regard, enabling you to quickly pair with other players in Helldivers 2, but there is a known issue right now that means it’s not working. Fortunately, it should be an easy fix, and we have everything you need to know.

How to fix Helldivers 2 Quickplay not working

A quick change should do the trick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Quickplay not working is a known issue in Helldivers 2 but can be fixed easily by disabling crossplay, developer Arrowhead Games said on Discord. Disable Crossplay by following these steps:

Open the pause menu

Navigate to the Options tab on the pause menu

Select the Gameplay option from the menu that appears

Locate Crossplay and toggle the setting to Off

Apply the change to your settings (Triangle on PS5, TAB on keyboard, Y on Xbox controller)

After Crossplay is disabled, you should be able to use the Quickplay function in Helldivers 2. However, some users have reported continued issues with the feature, so you may need to attempt to join a Quickplay match several times before you have success.

The Options tab on the pause menu is also where you can alter your Matchmaking Privacy between Public, meaning it’s open to anyone, or Friends Only to stay in a private session. Again, you may have to attempt to connect several times before it works.

If you continue to have issues with the Quickplay feature in Helldivers 2, or encounter any other errors, join the official Discord to see if other players have a solution or submit a support ticket directly to the developer.