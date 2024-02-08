Is Helldivers 2 single player? Answered

Helldivers 2 has landed to reignite the battle for Super Earth and though you can definitely play alongside other players, you may want to join the fight on your own.

Recommended Videos

Almost a decade after the original title, Helldivers 2 has enjoyed a successful launch on PlayStation and PC with thousands of players flocking to the title, giving you an abundance of opportunities to create a squad.

Multiplayer gaming isn’t for everyone and if you’re not feeling sociable, here’s the options you have for playing Helldivers 2 without a party.

Can you play Helldivers 2 solo?

Dancing on my own. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you can play Helldivers 2 on your own. The only problem you may face is it’s going to be a little more difficult to complete missions and achieve objectives because Helldivers 2 is designed around being a multiplayer title.

If you want to play solo, turn your lobby settings to “Invite Only” and launch a mission. No player will be able to join unless you invite them and you’ll be free to fend off the threat of Bugs and Automations alone.

Helldivers 2 is not an easy game to play solo, however, and you will likely get overrun. I completed one of the early missions on my own, due to issues with the servers, and I died several times while waiting for Extraction as enemies swarmed from every angle. I’d therefore advise you to partner with at least one other player to help you progress, though a full squad of four is always going to be the best approach.