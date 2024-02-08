Is Helldivers 2 single player? Answered

Helldivers 2 has landed to reignite the battle for Super Earth and though you can definitely play alongside other players, you may want to join the fight on your own.
Almost a decade after the original title, Helldivers 2 has enjoyed a successful launch on PlayStation and PC with thousands of players flocking to the title, giving you an abundance of opportunities to create a squad.
Multiplayer gaming isn’t for everyone and if you’re not feeling sociable, here’s the options you have for playing Helldivers 2 without a party.
Can you play Helldivers 2 solo?
Yes, you can play Helldivers 2 on your own. The only problem you may face is it’s going to be a little more difficult to complete missions and achieve objectives because Helldivers 2 is designed around being a multiplayer title.
If you want to play solo, turn your lobby settings to “Invite Only” and launch a mission. No player will be able to join unless you invite them and you’ll be free to fend off the threat of Bugs and Automations alone.
Helldivers 2 is not an easy game to play solo, however, and you will likely get overrun. I completed one of the early missions on my own, due to issues with the servers, and I died several times while waiting for Extraction as enemies swarmed from every angle. I’d therefore advise you to partner with at least one other player to help you progress, though a full squad of four is always going to be the best approach.