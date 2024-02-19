Is there a workaround for Helldivers 2 server capacity issues?

A reoccurring problem you may encounter in Helldivers 2 centers around busy servers. Many players are trying to get into the game, and you likely have run into the notification where the servers are at capacity, forcing you to try waiting until the problem goes away.

It all comes down to Helldivers 2‘s popularity. Everyone wants to get into the game, and the developers are overwhelmed trying to get everyone administering democracy properly across the galaxy all at the same time. You might have questions about what this error means, what you can expect when you read this notification, or if there’s a way to get around it. Here’s what you need to know about working around the Helldivers 2 server capacity issues.

Why are the Helldivers 2 servers at capacity?

The servers are constantly at capacity for Helldivers 2 players. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I can confirm the notification in Helldivers 2 about servers at capacity is different from the Defrosting Helldiver looping loading screen or trying to wait for the queue. When you see that the servers are at capacity, everyone who can get into the game is currently playing. The developers won’t let additional people in until slots open up. You have to wait until the server has fewer players and there’s just no workaround.

The development team behind Helldivers 2 has been candid about their work to stabilize the servers since the game launched. On the official Helldivers 2 Discord server, the team has said that they cap the number of concurrent players in the game, making sure no more than 450,000 players can jump into the servers simultaneously. The number was to ensure those playing could enjoy a stable server and let as many in as possible. The team is hard at work attempting to raise this ceiling to get more playing, but increasing this number is difficult.

Because this is the limitation created by the development team, when you see the server capacity notification, there’s no workaround and no way to get into Helldivers 2. The only way to get into the game is to sit on the loading screen, wait until more players drop from the game, and join at a later time. I’ve tried joining on a friend playing a match, but this didn’t work, unlike it did for some when the queue was happening.

The developers for Helldivers 2 are working around the clock to correct these problems, implementing patches and updates almost daily. The amount of dedication they’ve given their player base is incredible, but they ask for patience as they continue getting everything working for a game that has skyrocketed in popularity far more than they expected.