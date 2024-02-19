How to bypass the queue in Helldivers 2

Nothing’s better when dealing out democracy in Helldivers 2 than doing it with friends, but getting to those friends can be difficult when there’s a tiresome queue in your way. Thankfully, a handful of thoughtful Helldivers have figured out the best way possible to get around it.

Recommended Videos

What’s been crushing the launch of Helldivers 2 is its overall success, and everyone wants to get in on the game. Unfortunately, the servers were never designed to withstand so many Helldivers at the same time, and the developers at Arrowhead Games Studio have been struggling to keep up. Thankfully, we’ve discovered a way you can bypass the queue and jump straight into Helldivers 2 right now.

How to get out of the queue in Helldivers 2

The most formidable enemies are the ones preventing you from getting into Helldivers 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A handful of Reddit users have shared that over the weekend, they were able to get into Helldivers 2, bypassing the queue entirely, by jumping into a squad with their friends. They were able to do this while playing on Steam by clicking on a friend on their friend’s list and joining their game.

It’s a workaround we’ve seen working, but you may potentially encounter a “Defrosting Helldivers” error code preventing you from getting into the game. Although this is a potential problem, this has been the best way to approach trying to get out of the queue rather than tackling it head-on and hoping you remain in the queue long enough to play Helldivers 2 eventually.

The success of Helldivers 2 is impressive, and it doesn’t seem to be letting up. It’s been overly successful to the point the developers have placed a cap on the servers, leading to the server queue notification. During the second weekend after Helldivers 2 was released, the development team announced they were rewarding players with 50 percent more rewards for completing missions through Accounting Corrections, which also caused even more server problems. It certainly enticed the community to try getting into the game and made up for error notifications, but only for anyone who got into the game.

Hopefully, directly joining a friend’s game in Helldivers 2 makes it easier for you to get into games. If you still find errors or blank screens blocking your path, our best suggestion is to keep trying and hope for the best. Patience is an essential aspect as the Arrowhead team works tirelessly to improve the overall game, and it’s only going to get better from here.