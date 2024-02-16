What are Accounting Corrections in Helldivers 2?

There have been a handful of bugs happening in Helldivers 2, and these have to do with the game, not the Terminids you fight against. A notable bug causing problems for players is they don’t receive all their rewards, and to help with it, Accounting Corrections are going out.

Accounting Corrections is an effect going out to all Helldivers in Helldivers 2, and you might have some questions about it. It’s an effect you don’t have to activate, and it’s something all players can benefit from for a limited time while liberating the galaxy and protecting against the Automaton invasion. Here’s what you need to know about Accounting Corrections and how it works in Helldivers 2.

How Accounting Corrections work in Helldivers 2

Accounting Corrections are under the effects notice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Accounting Corrections is a bonus for Helldivers 2 players that grants XP and Requisition at a 50 percent multiplier on top of the base mission score. You can earn these rewards by playing Helldivers 2 from Feb. 16 to 18.

A message to the HELLDIVERS 2 community from Deputy Game Director Sagar Beroshi about the upcoming weekend: pic.twitter.com/oqFQ9cG0QB — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) February 16, 2024

The announcement comes from the official Helldivers 2 team as they attempt to address a player reward bug that has been happening since launch. When players complete a mission, they might not receive every reward they should earn, preventing them from purchasing additional equipment to provide further liberty to the galaxy.

Although the development team at Arrowhead Game Studios is hard at work with Helldivers 2 to correct these issues, the weekend bonus is a great way to help balance it out. It’s a solid way to help players who might be discouraged by recent issues to jump into the game and not fall behind too much. The player reward bug has been an ongoing issue for multiple players. These rewards could entice players to keep pushing back against the Automaton invasion and fight off the Terminid bugs that have infected various planets.

After Feb. 18, the Accounting Corrections will disappear from Helldivers 2, and the rewards will return to normal results. But a bonus like this is going out, which is great to see from the development team. I imagine we might see other bonuses similar to this in Helldivers 2 as the development team looks to entice players to jump into the game for the weekend, making it their version of “double XP weekends.” It’s a great way to climb the levels and unlock high-profile weapons like the Railgun.