Helldivers 2 deploys weekend boost to make up for rewards bug

Helldivers 2 has been a smash hit just a week into its release, and while a couple of gameplay bugs have gotten in the way of us rolling through the actual bugs, the developers at Arrowhead are dedicated to keeping the war effort moving forward.

Recommended Videos

In a post today before the game’s second full weekend post-launch, the game’s deputy game director confirmed that the team is working on fixing an established bug that’s causing “player rewards to not pay out properly at the end of missions.” In an attempt to make up for these losses, players are being granted a 50 percent multipler to all XP and Requisitions earned at the end of a mission.

If only these were the only bugs we had to worry about. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the end of each mission, players are typically rewarded XP and progress toward earning Requisitions based on the number of teammates who extracted, bonus objectives, and how quickly the objectives were accomplished. Requisitions are a currency used to unlock cosmetics and weapons from the game’s battle pass.

But a large number of players have missed out on rewards they should have earned due to this issue. Like with any new release, though, especially one with multiplayer drop-in/drop-out gameplay, crossplay, and a global progress tracker via the Galactic War effort, there are bound to be some problems. Aside from missing rewards, players have had trouble connecting to lobbies via quickplay, as well as bugs that get them stuck in the cryopods.

Despite these issues, though, Helldivers 2 has gotten off to a very hot start. It’s the current top seller on Steam right now, with its special “Super Citizen Edition” just behind it in third place. Both are currently ahead of Valve’s flagship Counter-Strike 2 on the top-selling list.

The XP and Requisitions multiplier boost will be live until the end of the day on Sunday, Feb. 18. A Game Master Effect labeled “Accounting Corrections” will be visible while on your ship while the boost is active.