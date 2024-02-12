How to fix Helldivers 2 stuck in cryopod bug

Since its launch, Helldivers 2 has unfortunately had its fair share of bugs and issues, including one that traps players inside the cryopod when they spawn onto a ship.

Recommended Videos

While maybe not as severe as not earning rewards from clearing missions, it’s a frustrating issue nonetheless, and one that seems to have accidentally been added to Helldivers 2 following server maintenance. So, what can you do if you encounter this bug yourself?

Helldivers 2 stuck in cryopod bug, explained

Like the rest of the game, you’re reliant on your teammates. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to developer Arrowhead Game Studios on the Helldivers 2 Discord, this bug will sometimes trigger when you’re joining another player’s ship at the same time as someone else. So, it shouldn’t be a problem if you’re playing solo. If you’re playing with friends, it could be worth coordinating to ensure everyone joins a ship one at a time to avoid the bug.

Should you still find yourself trapped in the cryopod anyway, Arrowhead has recommended waiting for all the other players you’ve teamed up with to select a mission. Once that’s done, you should be instantly teleported to the Hellpod and able to resume playing as normal. So, no need to reset the game every time.

It also means you’re not forced to stick to solo play. While it’s certainly a viable means of enjoying Helldivers 2, the game was designed with online co-op in mind, and some mission types are easier to complete with human allies. Helldivers 2 doesn’t offer AI-controlled teammates in single-player, so you’re alone during solo play.

This makes the cryopod bug more of an annoying inconvenience than anything, but it’s one that still needs fixing. With Arrowhead aware of it, though, it has promised to deploy a proper fix. It didn’t specify when such a fix will arrive, but hopefully, it shouldn’t take too long.