How to fix Helldivers 2 not getting rewards error

If you’re reading this, you probably completed a mission in Helldivers 2 and have not received any rewards for some reason.

While Helldivers 2 has been successful so far, especially on PC, it hasn’t had the smoothest of launches. Players have had to deal with crashing issues and problems with the anti-cheat software, but Helldivers 2 not dealing out rewards might be the most infuriating problem so far.

Helldivers 2 not getting rewards error, explained

Like the matchmaking issues, Helldivers 2’s rewards error appears to stem from the servers and the number of people playing the game. Helldivers 2 has proved more popular than developer Arrowhead Game Studios expected, surpassing one million sales in less than a week.

In a Feb. 11 post on X (formerly Twitter), Arrowhead CEO and Helldivers 2’s creative director Johan Pilestedt explained the error is “due to the high traffic on the servers leading to rewards not being tracked correctly on our servers.” Arrowhead has deployed three “rapid fixes” to improve the situation, but at the time of writing, the rewards error has only been mitigated.

What to do if you get the rewards error in Helldivers 2

Being so popular has become a double-edged sword for Helldivers 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, there’s currently no real fix for the rewards error, with Pilestedt’s statement adding further server maintenance is required. For now, the only recommendation is to reboot Helldivers 2 if you encounter the issue. There’s also no mention or guarantee of players receiving any rewards and XP they missed out on because of the error, which is especially annoying.

“I know the progression issue is frustrating, especially for newer divers that want to unlock sweet gear.

For now, please once again accept our sincere apologies for the issues you’re facing and rest assured, we’re doing our utmost to make it right,” Pilestedt said.