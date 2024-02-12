Category:
Helldivers 2

How to fix Helldivers 2 not getting rewards error

Arrowhead's CEO commented on the issue.
Image of Michael Beckwith
Michael Beckwith
|
Published: Feb 12, 2024 06:07 am
Helldiver soldier close up shot in Helldivers 2 opening
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re reading this, you probably completed a mission in Helldivers 2 and have not received any rewards for some reason.

Recommended Videos

While Helldivers 2 has been successful so far, especially on PC, it hasn’t had the smoothest of launches. Players have had to deal with crashing issues and problems with the anti-cheat software, but Helldivers 2 not dealing out rewards might be the most infuriating problem so far.

Helldivers 2 not getting rewards error, explained

Like the matchmaking issues, Helldivers 2’s rewards error appears to stem from the servers and the number of people playing the game. Helldivers 2 has proved more popular than developer Arrowhead Game Studios expected, surpassing one million sales in less than a week.

In a Feb. 11 post on X (formerly Twitter), Arrowhead CEO and Helldivers 2’s creative director Johan Pilestedt explained the error is “due to the high traffic on the servers leading to rewards not being tracked correctly on our servers.” Arrowhead has deployed three “rapid fixes” to improve the situation, but at the time of writing, the rewards error has only been mitigated.

What to do if you get the rewards error in Helldivers 2

Helldivers squad in Helldivers 2 opening
Being so popular has become a double-edged sword for Helldivers 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, there’s currently no real fix for the rewards error, with Pilestedt’s statement adding further server maintenance is required. For now, the only recommendation is to reboot Helldivers 2 if you encounter the issue. There’s also no mention or guarantee of players receiving any rewards and XP they missed out on because of the error, which is especially annoying.

“I know the progression issue is frustrating, especially for newer divers that want to unlock sweet gear.
For now, please once again accept our sincere apologies for the issues you’re facing and rest assured, we’re doing our utmost to make it right,” Pilestedt said.

related content
Read Article Does Helldivers 2 have vehicles?
A rocket on a launchpad in Helldivers 2.
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Does Helldivers 2 have vehicles?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Are Boosters one-time use in Helldivers 2?
Helldiver putting on helmet in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Are Boosters one-time use in Helldivers 2?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Does Helldivers 2 have Mechs?
Giant alien bug in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Does Helldivers 2 have Mechs?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Is Helldivers 2 down? How to check server status
Player aiming at an enemy in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Is Helldivers 2 down? How to check server status
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly and others Feb 11, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 solo guide: Tips and tricks for solo players
Hellpods descending onto planet in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 solo guide: Tips and tricks for solo players
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Does Helldivers 2 have vehicles?
A rocket on a launchpad in Helldivers 2.
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Does Helldivers 2 have vehicles?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Are Boosters one-time use in Helldivers 2?
Helldiver putting on helmet in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Are Boosters one-time use in Helldivers 2?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Does Helldivers 2 have Mechs?
Giant alien bug in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Does Helldivers 2 have Mechs?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Is Helldivers 2 down? How to check server status
Player aiming at an enemy in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Is Helldivers 2 down? How to check server status
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly and others Feb 11, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 solo guide: Tips and tricks for solo players
Hellpods descending onto planet in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 solo guide: Tips and tricks for solo players
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 11, 2024

Author

Michael Beckwith
Staff writer at Dot Esports. Nintendo fan and Sonic the Hedgehog apologist. Knows a worrying amount of Kingdom Hearts lore. Has previously written for Metro, TechRadar, and Game Rant.