How to fix Helldivers 2 crashing on PC

If you can’t join a game of Helldivers 2 on your PC due to crashes, you definitely aren’t alone. We’ve encountered several crash reports for the game on PC, but thankfully, there are a few ways to troubleshoot the problem.

Recommended Videos

How to fix Helldivers 2 crashing error on PC

Crashes? Let’s fix it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While players usually face crashes right after a game launches, you may face crashes due to problems or conflicts in your PC. Helldivers 2 is a recent launch, making it susceptible to crashes due to internal hiccups. That said, a corrupted driver, incomplete software update, or conflicting anti-virus feature in your PC may also be responsible for the crash.

Whatever the reason is, we’ll help you troubleshoot the crashing error you’re facing in Helldivers 2 on PC.

1) Run Helldivers 2 as administrator

This step is as simple as it sounds. Right-click on the Helldivers 2 executable and select run as administrator. Check if this fixes the issue, and if not, proceed to the next step.

2) Update Windows and graphics drivers

Check if there are any pending Windows updates you need to complete. At the same time, make sure to check for pending graphics driver updates because outdated software can cause Helldivers 2 to crash on your PC. You can check for pending Windows updates from Windows settings and download the newest graphics drivers from the manufacturer’s website.

3) Check if Windows Firewall is blocking Helldivers 2

If you use Windows Defender to protect your PC from cyber threats, there’s a chance it’s blocking access to a crucial feature needed for Helldivers 2 to work. Here’s what to do:

Type Firewall & network protection in the search bar and click on the settings option to open it. Here, you’ll find the option to Allow an app through firewall. Select it and then select the Allow another app option. Here, click on Browse and locate the Helldivers 2 executable. Select it to add to the list of apps allowed through firewall.

Once done, try launching the game and see if the crash error persists.

If you’re using a third-party anti-virus program, you can dig into its settings and make sure Helldivers 2 is allowed through its barriers. If you can’t find it, try disabling the program for a while and check if the issue persists.

4) Check for pending game updates

Arrowhead Game Studios is constantly releasing hotfixes to fix reported issues in Helldivers 2, so make sure you are on the game’s latest version. You can check for updates from its Steam page.

5) Disable Steam Input

Some players have reported being able to solve the crash errors by disabling Steam Input. To do so, follow these steps:

Right-click on Helldivers 2 in your Steam library and choose Properties from the dropdown menu. Go to the Controller tab, and under the controller options, switch to Disable Steam Input.

Once done, check if the game runs without issues.

6) Check if your PC has what it takes to run Helldivers 2

Check out Helldivers 2’s system requirements and compare them to your PC specs. Your PC might not be fit to run the game, hence the crashes.