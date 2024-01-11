Helldivers 2 system requirements: PC specifications

Third-person cooperative shooter Helldivers 2 is approaching its release date. You may be wondering whether your PC is capable of running the game, and we have the answer.

Helldivers 2 will release on Feb. 8, 2024 for both PlayStation 5 and PC. While PS5 owners won’t need to worry about system requirements, PC gamers need to ensure their build matches the required specs to avoid an unwelcome surprise at launch.

The system requirements are split into two categories, with the minimum specs being what you need to play the game on the lowest settings, and the recommended specs being what the developers advise. We’ve outlined both sets of requirements here.

Minimum PC requirements for Helldivers 2

The minimum PC requirements are what your PC needs to have to be able to play and launch Helldivers 2 on the lowest settings without any issues. If your PC does not meet the minimum requirements, you may not be able to launch the game and will likely encounter performance issues.

While meeting the minimum PC requirements will not allow you to run Helldivers 2 with its highest visual settings or with the best performance, you will at least be able to enjoy the game. You can see the minimum PC requirements below, via Steam:

Operating System: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Equivalent of Intel Core i7-4790K or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Equivalent of Intel Core i7-4790K or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Graphics: Equivalent of NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 470

Equivalent of NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 470 Storage: 100GB available space

100GB available space RAM: 8 GB

Recommended PC requirements for Helldivers 2

If your PC can match the recommended PC requirements for Helldivers 2, you should have no issues running the game on the best visual settings. The recommended PC requirements are: