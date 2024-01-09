When is the Helldivers 2 release date?

If you are looking for a new third-person cooperative shooter, Helldivers 2 may be worth checking out. Unlike its predecessor, Helldivers 2 ditches the twin-stick formula of the first game and gives you complete control of your aim. If this sounds fun, then you won’t have to wait long.

Get ready to defend Super Earth… again. Image via Sony

Helldivers 2 will be released on Feb. 8, 2024. The game is currently available for pre-order on Steam and PlayStation 5. The base version of the game is $39,99, and there is also a Super Citizen Edition featuring a few extra goodies for $59,99. Whether the game will feature crossplay between PC and PlayStation is still unknown.

What is Helldivers 2?

Helldivers 2 is a cooperative third-person shooter where players land on a map and fight against aliens who are set on destroying Super Earth (your home planet). The game does not have a story mode, and it cannot be played solo. You will need to play with friends, randoms, and a PlayStation Plus subscription if you are on PS5.

The idea is for each player to pick a different weapon loadout so you can tackle each mission with as many weapons and variety as possible.

From what we’ve seen, the game can get complicated and frantic sometimes, and you will have to work together to succeed.

Do I need to play Helldivers before playing Helldivers 2?

No, you don’t need to play the first Helldivers game before playing Helldivers 2. But it’s not a bad idea if you want to get familiar with the lore. Helldivers 1 has been out since 2015, and the game is available on PC and PlayStation consoles (including PS5, PS4, PS3, and even PS Vita). The game often goes on sale for dirt cheap, so it’s an easy recommendation.

Unlike the sequel, Helldivers is played from a top-down perspective as a twin-stick shooter, so don’t get used to this gameplay style too much if you are only in it for the sequel.