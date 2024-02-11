Category:
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 is ‘blowing through the estimates’ after roughly a million sales

Killing aliens has never been more profitable.
Abdul Saad
Abdul Saad
|
Published: Feb 11, 2024 07:12 am
Helldivers squad in Helldivers 2 opening
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Helldivers 2 was a massive hit that seems like it keeps getting more successful. Not only did it break Sony’s Steam records, but now it’s been revealed that its sales have far surpassed expectations.

Recommended Videos

In a recent X thread, Arrowhead Games studio CEO and Creative Director Johan Pilestedt revealed that sales-wise, Helldivers 2 is “around a million right now.” He also revealed that the title is currently “blowing through the estimates,” which is a remarkable achievement for the studio. It likely means the game has far surpassed the developer and publisher’s sales expectations, and those numbers are still rising.

shooting giant bug in helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 is a blast to play with friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As for the sales split between Helldivers 2‘s PlayStation 5 and PC versions, Pilestedt revealed that “it’s about 50:50.” This may not be an exact estimate, however, as he claimed “things are moving so fast right now,” so this may well change if the numbers keep going up.

Additionally, when asked if Sony would make any public statement on the number of units sold, Pilestedt responded with: “Hard to say! I never understood why it would be a secret.” Sony hasn’t officially revealed Helldivers 2‘s specific sales numbers for either platform and has yet to comment on its overall performance.

Despite Helldivers 2 being plagued by matchmaking and crashing issues, the title has seen great success since it launched on Feb. 9. At the time of writing, it has a peak of over 155,000 concurrent players and rising, making it Sony’s biggest Steam release. Before it launched, the game was also one of the most preordered games on the PlayStation Store in the US and other regions and a best seller on the Steam store.

While Helldivers 2‘s specific sales numbers have yet to be fully revealed, given the game’s recent trajectory, it won’t be a surprise if it keeps on growing.

Author

Abdul Saad
Abdul Saad is a seasoned entertainment journalist and critic and has been writing for over five years on multiple gaming sites. When he isn't writing or playing the latest JRPG, he can be found coding games of his own or tinkering with something electrical.