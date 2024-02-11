Helldivers 2 is ‘blowing through the estimates’ after roughly a million sales

Helldivers 2 was a massive hit that seems like it keeps getting more successful. Not only did it break Sony’s Steam records, but now it’s been revealed that its sales have far surpassed expectations.

In a recent X thread, Arrowhead Games studio CEO and Creative Director Johan Pilestedt revealed that sales-wise, Helldivers 2 is “around a million right now.” He also revealed that the title is currently “blowing through the estimates,” which is a remarkable achievement for the studio. It likely means the game has far surpassed the developer and publisher’s sales expectations, and those numbers are still rising.

Helldivers 2 is a blast to play with friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As for the sales split between Helldivers 2‘s PlayStation 5 and PC versions, Pilestedt revealed that “it’s about 50:50.” This may not be an exact estimate, however, as he claimed “things are moving so fast right now,” so this may well change if the numbers keep going up.

Additionally, when asked if Sony would make any public statement on the number of units sold, Pilestedt responded with: “Hard to say! I never understood why it would be a secret.” Sony hasn’t officially revealed Helldivers 2‘s specific sales numbers for either platform and has yet to comment on its overall performance.

Despite Helldivers 2 being plagued by matchmaking and crashing issues, the title has seen great success since it launched on Feb. 9. At the time of writing, it has a peak of over 155,000 concurrent players and rising, making it Sony’s biggest Steam release. Before it launched, the game was also one of the most preordered games on the PlayStation Store in the US and other regions and a best seller on the Steam store.

While Helldivers 2‘s specific sales numbers have yet to be fully revealed, given the game’s recent trajectory, it won’t be a surprise if it keeps on growing.