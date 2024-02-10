Helldivers 2 devs say matchmaking issues and crashes will take days to fix

Helldivers 2 is a new third-person shooter from developer Arrowhead Studios, and it’s been a big hit so far. But, despite its success, it’s been plagued by numerous gameplay issues that the developer is trying to fix. Unfortunately for the playerbase, it seems it’ll take much longer to iron out all the problems.

Recommended Videos

On the official Helldivers 2 Discord account, Arrowhead Studios posted the latest patch notes. While the most recent patch addresses many of the known matchmaking and crashing issues, the developer also claims that “unfortunately, it’s not all the way there yet.” It also claims “the full solution might take additional days of work before it’s fully functional.” While players may notice some improvements, many issues have yet to be resolved, and errors may still happen.

When it works, Helldivers 2 features engaging gameplay. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

As a potential workaround to avoid these problems, the developer advises players “that it works best if you join an active game by searching on planets rather than triggering Quickplay.”

Yesterday, on Feb. 9, Game Director Mikael Eriksson stated on the official Discord account that the developer has been in “crisis mode” to address all the stability issues. It seems the game’s success may have been part of the issue, as according to Eriksson, the “volume of players exposed some shenanigans in the system that went past many, many, many hours or testing.”

While these issues may take more time to fix entirely, the developer thanked players for their patience and said they can submit their problems on the official Discord for support.

Helldivers 2 launched yesterday and is already Sony’s biggest Steam release. At the time of writing, it has over 119,000 concurrent players and rising. While the issues may take a while to fix, it seems the developer is putting all its attention into addressing them.