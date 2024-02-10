Category:
Helldivers 2

All Armor in Helldivers 2

It isn't just for looks.
Hadley Vincent
Published: Feb 10, 2024
Maybe you’re a Helldiver that enjoys being on the frontline, or maybe you prefer to rain artillery from the heavens as you move around cautiously and silently. Perhaps health is your main priority above all else. Whatever the reason, here’s every armor and passive skill you can unlock in Helldivers 2.

How to unlock armor in Helldivers 2

You may have noticed the large quantity of armor, helmets, and capes that you cannot equip in the Destroyer’s Armory. I too was confused at first on how to unlock new cosmetic items in Helldivers 2. But things became clear once I dived into the Acquisitions menu. With the free Helldivers Mobilise! battle pass and more premium options of the Steeled Veterans pass and Superstore, I realized it was essentially possible to create your own class based on the gear available in the Acquisitions.

The starting armor only has extra padding as its passive stat (unless you have the Super Citizen Edition). It’s important to note that armor is the only cosmetic item capable of giving players passive skills. These skills act as combat buffs, perfect for crafting your perfect Helldiver from scratch to partner with your unlocked weapons and chosen Stratagems. Let’s explore every armor piece and the passive stats you can unlock for them with Medals or Super Credits in Helldivers 2.

We’ll update this article as more armor is uncovered in the Superstore. Every Superstore body armor piece is only available for one day and 20 hours. The shop rotates even 44 hours, giving you four more options to purchase them with Super Credits.

Helldivers 2: All Armor, listed

Body ArmorCostPassiveArmor ratingSpeedStamina regeneration
B-01 Tactical (variation one)Default armorHigher armor rating100500100
B-01 Tactical (variation two)Default armorHigher armor rating100500100
B-01 Tactical (variation three)Default armorHigher armor rating100500100
B-01 Tactical (variation four)Default armorHigher armor rating100500100
DP-53 Saviour of the FreeSuper Citizen Edition50 percent chance to not die after taking lethal damage. Prevents bleeding damage when chest haemorrhages from attacks.100500100
SC-34 InfiltratorThree MedalsMini map markers generate radar scan every two seconds. Helpful for finding secondary objectives, Super Credits, and support weapons. Reduces enemy detection range by 30 percent (improves stealth.)75525113
FS-05 MarksmanSix Medals30% reduced weapon recoil while crouched or prone and 50% explosive damage resistance.14445656
CE-Trench Engineer10 Medals30% reduced weapon recoil while crouched or prone and increased inventory on drop with plus two grenade capacity.100500100
CM-09 Bonesnapper15 MedalsIncreased stim capacity by two slots with increased stim effect duration by two seconds.100500100
DP-40 Hero of the Federation25 Medals50 percent chance to not die after taking lethal damage. Prevents bleeding damage when chest haemorrhages from attacks.100500100
FS-23 Battle Master35 Medals30% reduced weapon recoil while crouched or prone and 50% explosive damage resistance.14445656
SC-30 Trailblazer Scout50 MedalsMini map markers generate radar scan every two seconds. Reduces enemy detection range by 30 percent.56544122
SA-04 Combat Technician60 MedalsMini map markers generate radar scan every two seconds. Reduces enemy detection range by 30 percent.100500100
CM-14 Physician70 MedalsIncreased stim capacity by two slots with increased stim effect duration by two seconds.100500100
DP-11 Champion of the People100 Medals50 percent chance to not die after taking lethal damage. Prevents bleeding damage when chest haemorrhages from attacks.100500100
SA-25 Steel Trooper18 MedalsExtra 50 percent limb health (less chance of breaking limbs from bullet penetration and melee attacks). 30 percent increase on throwing range.100500100
SA-12 Servo Assisted45 MedalsExtra 50 percent limb health (less chance of breaking limbs from bullet penetration and melee attacks). 30 percent increase on throwing range.100500100
SA-32 Dynamo64 MedalsExtra 50 percent limb health (less chance of breaking limbs from bullet penetration and melee attacks). 30 percent increase on throwing range.14345757
B-24 Enforcer150 SC30% reduced weapon recoil while crouched or prone and 50% explosive damage resistance.12547575
CE-74 Breaker250 SC30% reduced weapon recoil while crouched or prone and increased inventory on drop with plus two grenade capacity.56544122
