All Armor in Helldivers 2

Maybe you’re a Helldiver that enjoys being on the frontline, or maybe you prefer to rain artillery from the heavens as you move around cautiously and silently. Perhaps health is your main priority above all else. Whatever the reason, here’s every armor and passive skill you can unlock in Helldivers 2.
How to unlock armor in Helldivers 2
You may have noticed the large quantity of armor, helmets, and capes that you cannot equip in the Destroyer’s Armory. I too was confused at first on how to unlock new cosmetic items in Helldivers 2. But things became clear once I dived into the Acquisitions menu. With the free Helldivers Mobilise! battle pass and more premium options of the Steeled Veterans pass and Superstore, I realized it was essentially possible to create your own class based on the gear available in the Acquisitions.
The starting armor only has extra padding as its passive stat (unless you have the Super Citizen Edition). It’s important to note that armor is the only cosmetic item capable of giving players passive skills. These skills act as combat buffs, perfect for crafting your perfect Helldiver from scratch to partner with your unlocked weapons and chosen Stratagems. Let’s explore every armor piece and the passive stats you can unlock for them with Medals or Super Credits in Helldivers 2.
We’ll update this article as more armor is uncovered in the Superstore. Every Superstore body armor piece is only available for one day and 20 hours. The shop rotates even 44 hours, giving you four more options to purchase them with Super Credits.
Helldivers 2: All Armor, listed
|Body Armor
|Cost
|Passive
|Armor rating
|Speed
|Stamina regeneration
|B-01 Tactical (variation one)
|Default armor
|Higher armor rating
|100
|500
|100
|B-01 Tactical (variation two)
|Default armor
|Higher armor rating
|100
|500
|100
|B-01 Tactical (variation three)
|Default armor
|Higher armor rating
|100
|500
|100
|B-01 Tactical (variation four)
|Default armor
|Higher armor rating
|100
|500
|100
|DP-53 Saviour of the Free
|Super Citizen Edition
|50 percent chance to not die after taking lethal damage. Prevents bleeding damage when chest haemorrhages from attacks.
|100
|500
|100
|SC-34 Infiltrator
|Three Medals
|Mini map markers generate radar scan every two seconds. Helpful for finding secondary objectives, Super Credits, and support weapons. Reduces enemy detection range by 30 percent (improves stealth.)
|75
|525
|113
|FS-05 Marksman
|Six Medals
|30% reduced weapon recoil while crouched or prone and 50% explosive damage resistance.
|144
|456
|56
|CE-Trench Engineer
|10 Medals
|30% reduced weapon recoil while crouched or prone and increased inventory on drop with plus two grenade capacity.
|100
|500
|100
|CM-09 Bonesnapper
|15 Medals
|Increased stim capacity by two slots with increased stim effect duration by two seconds.
|100
|500
|100
|DP-40 Hero of the Federation
|25 Medals
|50 percent chance to not die after taking lethal damage. Prevents bleeding damage when chest haemorrhages from attacks.
|100
|500
|100
|FS-23 Battle Master
|35 Medals
|30% reduced weapon recoil while crouched or prone and 50% explosive damage resistance.
|144
|456
|56
|SC-30 Trailblazer Scout
|50 Medals
|Mini map markers generate radar scan every two seconds. Reduces enemy detection range by 30 percent.
|56
|544
|122
|SA-04 Combat Technician
|60 Medals
|Mini map markers generate radar scan every two seconds. Reduces enemy detection range by 30 percent.
|100
|500
|100
|CM-14 Physician
|70 Medals
|Increased stim capacity by two slots with increased stim effect duration by two seconds.
|100
|500
|100
|DP-11 Champion of the People
|100 Medals
|50 percent chance to not die after taking lethal damage. Prevents bleeding damage when chest haemorrhages from attacks.
|100
|500
|100
|SA-25 Steel Trooper
|18 Medals
|Extra 50 percent limb health (less chance of breaking limbs from bullet penetration and melee attacks). 30 percent increase on throwing range.
|100
|500
|100
|SA-12 Servo Assisted
|45 Medals
|Extra 50 percent limb health (less chance of breaking limbs from bullet penetration and melee attacks). 30 percent increase on throwing range.
|100
|500
|100
|SA-32 Dynamo
|64 Medals
|Extra 50 percent limb health (less chance of breaking limbs from bullet penetration and melee attacks). 30 percent increase on throwing range.
|143
|457
|57
|B-24 Enforcer
|150 SC
|30% reduced weapon recoil while crouched or prone and 50% explosive damage resistance.
|125
|475
|75
|CE-74 Breaker
|250 SC
|30% reduced weapon recoil while crouched or prone and increased inventory on drop with plus two grenade capacity.
|56
|544
|122