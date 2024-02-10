All Armor in Helldivers 2

Maybe you’re a Helldiver that enjoys being on the frontline, or maybe you prefer to rain artillery from the heavens as you move around cautiously and silently. Perhaps health is your main priority above all else. Whatever the reason, here’s every armor and passive skill you can unlock in Helldivers 2.

How to unlock armor in Helldivers 2

Use the Warbond to unlock new body armor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You may have noticed the large quantity of armor, helmets, and capes that you cannot equip in the Destroyer’s Armory. I too was confused at first on how to unlock new cosmetic items in Helldivers 2. But things became clear once I dived into the Acquisitions menu. With the free Helldivers Mobilise! battle pass and more premium options of the Steeled Veterans pass and Superstore, I realized it was essentially possible to create your own class based on the gear available in the Acquisitions.

The starting armor only has extra padding as its passive stat (unless you have the Super Citizen Edition). It’s important to note that armor is the only cosmetic item capable of giving players passive skills. These skills act as combat buffs, perfect for crafting your perfect Helldiver from scratch to partner with your unlocked weapons and chosen Stratagems. Let’s explore every armor piece and the passive stats you can unlock for them with Medals or Super Credits in Helldivers 2.

We’ll update this article as more armor is uncovered in the Superstore. Every Superstore body armor piece is only available for one day and 20 hours. The shop rotates even 44 hours, giving you four more options to purchase them with Super Credits.

Helldivers 2: All Armor, listed