Helldivers 2: All Helmets with secret Body Armor stats

On the surface, Helldivers 2 seems relatively simple in its design. Spend Warbond Medals to unlock Body Armor with unique stats and add cosmetic Helmets and Capes to finish your look. But having said that, two Helmets have a lot more going on than we originally thought.

Here are all the Helmets you need to be aware of with secret stats that boost your Body Armor in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2: Helmets with secret stats

“No additional bonuses”? I don’t think so. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It can be tough to pick the best-looking Helmet to match your chosen Body Armor when there are 32 Helmets to choose from in Helldivers 2. While most Helmets work purely from a cosmetic standpoint, there are two standout Helmets with secret stats to boost Armor Rating, Speed, and Stamina Regen.

Through continuous experimentation, Helldivers noticed specific Helmets from the Helldivers Mobilise! and Steeled Veterans battle passes can affect every piece of Body Armor. These actively strengthen and lower multiple Armor Stats, giving combat buffs to light, medium, and heavy builds. While the Armor Rating is bugged right now, anyone wanting to build a tankier Helldiver will want to pick up a specific Helmet to complete their build.

Let’s dive into the two unique Helmets in Helldivers 2.

Speed up with the Trailblazer Scout

Get yourself a much-needed speed boost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Helmet with secret stats is the SC-30 Trailblazer Scout. You can purchase this Helmet for a whopping 465 Medals total. This price tag unlocks the seventh page of the Helldivers Mobilise! battle pass and purchases the Trailblazer Helmet. This Helmet has base Armor Stats of 100 across the board. But if you want the perfect light build for mobility, the Trailblazer increases your Body Armor’s Speed (plus six) and Stamina Regen (plus three). Although Armor Rating takes a hit (minus six), it’s worth it while this stat remains bugged in Helldivers 2.

Pair the Trailblazer Scout with light and medium Body Armor, like the SC-30 Trailblazer Scout itself or the CE-74 Breaker, FS-38 Eradicator, CM-41 Trench Paramedic, or SC-37 Legionnaire. Use loadouts that harmonize with fast-action gameplay like shotguns, immediate action Artillery Strikes, and high-firing rate support weapons like the Machine Gun.

Increase your Armor Rating with the Dynamo

Become the Helldivers tank your comrades depend on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dynamo is the final Helmet of the premium Steeled Veterans battle pass. It costs 248 Warbond Medals total to unlock page three of the battle pass and get this Helmet in your hands. The Dynamo Helmet increases your Armor Rating by eight points—but Speed (minus eight) and Stamina Regen (minus nine) take a massive hit. This makes the Dynamo a great pick for medium and heavy builds, especially when the Armor Rating bug is fixed.

Because of the mobility nerf, the Dynamo is best paired with either medium Body Armor with balanced stats or heavy Body Armor with explosive damage resistance and extra limb health. We recommend pairing the Dynamo with the FS-05 Marksman, DP-40 Hero of the Federation, FS-23 Battle Master, SA-32 Dynamo, FS-61 Dreadnought, FS-11 Executioner, or B-24 Enforcer. They have great passive stats revolving around damage resistance.

Use long-range weapons like the Liberator Penetrator or R-63 Diligence, stationary Stratagems (Sentries and Orbital Strikes), and powerful support weapons like the Railgun, Expendable Anti-Tank, or Recoilless Rifle to deal damage from afar and safely reposition without putting yourself in harm’s way.